 ASUDevils - Senior forward Kimani Lawrence returning to the Sun Devils
Senior forward Kimani Lawrence returning to the Sun Devils

Lawrence posted 21 points and 20 rebounds in a win over Washington on Feb. 25th, 2021
There is hardly any shortage of new faces on the 2021-22 Arizona State basketball roster, ten expected such players if you're keeping count, but today the Sun Devils welcomed back one of its veteran players who has taken advantage of the NCAA's eligibility freeze rule. The team announced that senior forward Kimani Lawrence returning for one more year in Tempe.

Last season, while Lawrence wasn't able to suit up for the Sun Devils until the third game of the season versus Houston Baptist, he still managed to finish the season on a strong note. In the last nine contests, he averaged 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. which was highlighted by a 21-point and 20-rebound in an 80-72 win over Washington on Feb. 25th, 2021. Ironically he tied his career-high in scoring two nights prior in another win over the Huskies posting 22 points, part of a double-double effort that included 12 rebounds.

Lawrence ended the season with averages of 8.1 points and 5 rebounds.

Since the NCAA decided to give all student-athletes an additional year of eligibility in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence's return won't count against the 13-man scholarship limit. Currently, ASU has just one scholarship spot left. The Sun Devils have one commit, local forward Jamiya Neal who has yet to sign his Letter of Intent. Freshman forward Marcus Bagley who declared for the NBA draft has stated that he's leaving all options open and didn't rule out a return to ASU, which at present time would occupy that last spot.

{{ article.author_name }}