2026 LB Mason Marden commits to ASU

2026 LB Mason Marden during his ASU visit with linebackers' coach AJ Cooper (Marden Twitter photo)

The strong sense of family that Arizona State aims to project has and continues to resonate not only with its current players but also with its recruiting prospects. 6-foot-3, 225-pound 2026 St. Louis linebacker Mason Marden certainly felt that sentiment on his visit earlier this month, an experience that led him to commit to the Sun Devils.

“The thing that really stood out to me in the visit was definitely the overall family feel and family environment,” Marden said. “Something a lot of people don’t know that I'm gonna share with you: my cousin who's from Arizona actually passed away a couple of weeks ago, and that conflicted with the visit date (to ASU), and they decided to still fly me out, and they actually ended up driving me all the way to the funeral that day. The coaches met all of my family members and stayed there throughout the entire ceremony showing me their support. That definitely showed a lot about their overall character and how they felt about me.

“So that showed me the true family feel from them, and even from the players too. I got a lot of condolences. Being able to be around the players the whole time, get closer to them. The first time I visited there, I got to be around Keyshawn (Elliott) and Martel (Hughes), two of the linebackers, and they're hard workers. They were telling me about the Barrett Honors College and talked about the opportunity for me to get a good degree and play football there, which really sticks out. They said that even with the distractions, as long as you're keeping the main thing the main thing, at ASU, you can have the best of both worlds with education, a great football school, and still have fun outside of football. But they said, keeping the main thing, the main thing is the most important.”

Marden, who had nearly two dozen offers, announced earlier this month a top five that also included Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Michigan State. He had previously scheduled visits with the last three schools. During his junior season, he tallied 170 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three sacks, and two interceptions. On offense, he had 15 carries totaling 294 yards and four touchdowns.

The conversations Marden had with the ASU coaching staff, mainly with linebackers coach AJ Cooper, naturally made a deep impression on him throughout the recruiting process and contributed to his pledge.

“Coach Cooper and Coach Silver (Assistant Linebackers Coach Max Silver) reached out to me a lot,” Marden commented, “we did FaceTime calls, checking in with my family and stuff, we do Zoom meetings where break down the film and go over the scheme. They see me as a MIKE Linebacker in their 4-2-5 scheme, so they are definitely letting me play a lot in space, which I really like. It lets me use my speed and length and pass rush, so I like that a lot. I like the scheme because it's similar to how I play in high school. They have guys who play inside out and outside in, and you'll switch it out a lot. They also run a lot of blitzes, and the biggest thing that sticks out to me is that they run the same scheme as a lot of NFL teams, and that's huge for me. I know this is a place where I have a chance to get early playing time, and that can prepare me for the NFL. I also like how they can develop me in the weight room, too. The strength coach, Joe Connolly, uses a lot of science-based stuff, and I really like that a lot and how he coaches and teaches.



“When I talked to Coach Dillingham, one of the things that he really said that stuck out to me was the fact that it's not like 4th-and-1 every day. You can still be relaxed and have fun, and you should feel okay being out of your comfort zone, competing, and not being scared to mess up. And if you’re messing up there, you got to do it at 100%. You can't hesitate. I’m planning to graduate in December, and he told me that he lets his players go back to their high school to the graduation ceremony and senior prom, which is great.”

The Sun Devil pledge is the second linebacker in Arizona State’s 2026 recruiting class and the 14th overall in ASU's top 15 2026 class. This position will be heavily addressed in ASU's recruiting efforts as four players will be exhausting their eligibility after this season, including starters Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook, as well as Zyrus Fiaseu and Krew Jackson.