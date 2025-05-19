2026 Texas offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore recaps a memorable ASU visit

Last weekend in Tempe, multiple four-star prospects officially visited the Sun Devils, and one such visitor was offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore, a top 60 2026 prospect out of the state of Texas who also ranks No. 43 among all offensive tackles in that group. The Dallas-area Prosper, Tex. standout told DevilsDigest that he was deeply impressed by his experience at Arizona State.

The coveted 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman said that ASU's offensive line coach, Saga Tuitele, views him as a left tackle in the Sun Devils’ scheme. Gilmore has recorded a 40-time of 4.74 and personal bests in the weight room: power cleaning 325 lbs., benching 345 lbs., and squatting 475 lbs.

“Something that blew me away while on the visit was honestly the environment of Tempe, Scottsdale, and Phoenix and all of those places. It’s been a minute since I was up there and I’ve seen the growth of the environment, and I could see myself up there.”

“The culture and family environment there are some of the stuff that stood out to me,” Gilmore said. “It seemed like everybody just was really engrossed in the program and the culture that Coach Dillingham had built there. It was funny to me because you usually don't see this, like the wide receivers hanging out with the offensive linemen and everybody being friendly with each other. That was different than other schools.

“He knows I that one thing I can bring to the table is my energy,” Gilmore described, “and, literally, I already fit the offensive line room. They were showing me a lot of love. I know that if he can get me since I'm already so athletic, he will just fix my technique, and I'm going to be rolling. I like his personality, and I know that he builds such a great relationship with his players to the point where he can actually coach them hard. Usually, you'll see a coach going soft on some kids because they don't have a strong relationship with them. But coach makes sure that he has that relationship. Almost every week, the offensive line goes out with each other and Coach Tuitele, and that’s why he can coach them that hard.





“Coach Dillingham told me that he really wants me there, that he loves me as a player, and knows what I can bring to the table for this school. So, that's huge for me.”





Gilmore said that he is not currently considering any suitors other than the schools he has already visited and the programs he has scheduled trips for. The lineman has already visited Vanderbilt and will visit Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Penn State, and Ole Miss over the next few weeks.





Gilmore, who is scheduled to graduate in December, plans to make his commitment announcement on his July 3rd birthday, and has certain aspects in mind that he will carefully consider before making his pledge.





“I'm going to look at the school and see if I can even thrive there as a player,” Gilmore explained. “That's what I mainly want to look at. There are some places where they'll get you, and then you'll just be sitting there on the bench for four years, or you'll just transfer out of there. I want to make sure that I'm going to stay there for all four years, which is why I take this (recruiting process) so hard on myself sometimes. I don’t want just to commit off of a logo and all this stuff.”