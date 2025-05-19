2026 DB DaQuwan Dunn commits to ASU following Tempe visit

"It felt like home," Dunn said about his decision to commit to the Sun Devils. "My mom and little brother liked it, and I know it will be a good fit for me. It was a great visit. What stood out to me was the environment, the players, and the facilities too. I like how everybody got along with each other, and there was no bad energy. (Cornerbacks) Coach Bryan Carrington is recruiting me, and he's a great person to be around. He likes my length and my energy. They play a lot of man (defense), which I like. Coach Dillingham said that I had a chance to compete in playing my freshman year."