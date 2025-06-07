Junior college offensive lineman Siosaia Lapuaho commits during ASU visit

The Polynesian Pipeline strikes again in Tempe as 6-foot-5 310-pound Garden City Community College Siosaia Lapuaho committed to the Sun Devils during his official trip. The 2026 lineman, who will be a mid-year transfer, will arrive on campus in January with two years of eligibility and is the cousin of fellow ASU offensive lineman and incoming freshman RJ Lapuaho.

“I loved the culture and the vibe and everything about the school,” Lapuaho said of his decision, "It’s just beautiful out here, and I feel the energy when I'm out here. I thought a little about committing here before my visit, and RJ wanted to come here, too, but I wasn't sure. But then once I landed and started to see everything and meet everybody, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is just starting to feel like a home for me.' And then that's when I finally made my decision.





“The people are what's been impressing me. It's just good people out here. I talked to Terrell (offensive lineman Terrell Kim) and then Jacob (defensive lineman Jacob Kongaika), and they said how good it is out here, man. It's a good family out here, with a good culture, and the school takes care of them. They enjoy it here, and they know when it’s time for discipline, you need to be disciplined, and when it's time to have fun, it's time to have fun.”





The longtime relationship between Lapuaho and Arizona State offensive lineman Saga Tuitele was key in the lineman's pledge today. It also helped in the recruitment of his younger cousin, who will arrive in Tempe this summer. Lapuaho, who attended Alta High School in Sandy, Utah, has known Tuitele since those days, and ASU was the first school to offer him a scholarship back in December 2023. They kept in touch when Lapuaho attended Garden City Community College in Kansas, where he enrolled last year.





“Coach Saga is a good guy,” Lapuaho described. “I like him because he keeps it straight and he’s honest. He tells me my flaws and what I need to work on and tells me what I’m good at. He's a good coach, and he's a hard coach, and that’s what I like about him. He sees me at left tackle, and he likes how I can bring that dawg mentality and how I can push that guy in front of me. He always talks to me about being a better football player, with my technique and off the field, becoming a better man myself, and improving in life.





The lineman is the fourth player at his position to commit to the Sun Devils in the 2026 recruiting class and the fourth Polynesian player in this group. Lapuaho is likely to battle for a starting left tackle role next year since current start Josh Atkins will have exhausted his eligibility after this year. Junior Jalen Klemm and redshirt freshman Champ Westbrooks also figure to be in the mix for the competition for this position in 2026.





Lapuaho had offers from Arkansas, Cal, Kansas State, and NC State, among others, and his visit to ASU was the first visit he made to any of his suitors.





“I saw what I needed to see,” Lapuaho commented, and what I needed to feel. It's all been working.”