Ragle reflects on a distinguished award, history with Kenny Dillingham

“It’s humbling when you look at the list of people that have won this award,” Ragle said. “When you look at something of this magnitude, it makes you reflect on your career. The people I’ve interacted with and built relationships with over my career are something that is immensely special to me. It’s a big reason, aside from Kenny Dillingham and the staff, why I wanted to come back here because this place is special to me.”





Ragle got the call a few weeks ago that he would be accepting the award, and while he was honored and excited, his physical well-being at the time wasn’t the best. After taking some time and realizing its magnitude, he did some research on the award and found that he not only joined a list of legends but also saw some familiar names.





“I was actually sick when I got the call,” Ragle recalled. “I was very appreciative and didn’t really know what to say. The gravity of it sunk in after I went back to bed for a couple of hours, and it was a full-circle family moment for me because my uncle Nick Balich won the award in 1997. At the end of the day, it makes me feel a lot of gratitude knowing that I’ve had an impact on people in Arizona.”





Ragle’s wisdom and advice have helped a young head coach such as Dillingham in times of need. While Ragle is a veteran who has been around the block, he admits that it may not always have the answer to an issue at hand. That’s where Dillingham comes in, as the two bounce ideas off each other all season long.





“I’m at a point in my career where I’ve gone through it once or twice,” Ragle mentioned. “My job is to try and help him and our program in any way, shape, or form. It’s kind of a role I’ve embraced in helping him in a lot of different facets, but he’s also helping me at the same time. It’s a good balance, and I think we complement each other well.”





Dillingham played football locally under Ragle at Scottsdale Chaparral High School before joining the Firebirds coaching staff shortly after graduating. From the jump, Ragle noticed something about Dillingham that made him stand out in more ways than one. When Ragle got the call from Dillingham to join his coaching staff at ASU, it was a no-brainer for him even after serving as a college head coach for the first time in his career, completing his inaugural season at Idaho State.





“I knew he was a doer and a difference maker,” Ragle stated. “This job isn’t a popularity contest, and sometimes you’re going to upset people. But at the end of the day, if you do things right, you’re going to end up where you need to be. I like to think I helped him get started, and he attacked that thing with every ounce and fiber in his body.”





The House settlement in the NCAA’s legal matter will allow teams to now expand to 105 scholarships and eliminate any walk-ons. This predicament is leaving every coaching staff with many tough decisions to make. With little to no room for mistakes, especially on special teams with limited space in the position room, Ragle has been diligently preparing for this situation.





“You’re slowly working towards an NFL concept,” Ragle voiced. “The margin of error as a specialist is going to be smaller, so you have to sign more combo guys. But I feel good about where we’re at with our kicking and punting situation, and I think you’ll see a tremendous amount of growth from (ASU punter) Kanyon Floyd.”





Ragle is a staple in Arizona football, especially at the high school level, where he has won four state championships. His impact has been felt both on and off the field, a key factor in winning this prestigious award. Nonetheless, Ragle feels that he won’t be the only person on ASU’s coaching staff to have that impact on the state of Arizona.





“We’ve never had a central figure to point to why ASU is special, but he’s (Dillingham) that beacon,” Ragle expressed. “He’s a kid that grew up here, believes in Arizona State and the Valley of the Sun, and he encompasses everything that is the Valley. When you have a leader like that, how can you not look to that focal point and try to climb to the top and stay there?”