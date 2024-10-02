The bye week forced the Sun Devils to dwell on their lone loss of the season, 30-22, at Texas Tech, before having an opportunity to turn the page and earn another win on the year. Admittedly, for some players, their frame of mind failed to waiver from their next chance to add another victory to the team record.





For senior offensive lineman Ben Coleman, his off-week plan was not much different than that of his head coach's agenda, as Coleman watched college football for the majority of his Saturday. From the lineman’s perspective, all he could do was survey future opponents on ASU's schedule.





“I think that's tough, especially when you feel like you know you should have been 4-0, but the reality is that clearly we didn't do the things that we were supposed to go 4-0,” Coleman reflected. “So, you take that two-hour plane ride back home (from Texas Teach game), and that sucks, and you got to sit on, and you got to watch college football.





“It's kind of cool sometimes just to get back and be a fan, but I think the reality is, as you get more advanced in this game, you're not really a fan anymore. You turn on the TV, and all you're watching are guards, tackles, and centers. What scheme are they running? I think it was good to have an opportunity to sit back all day. I didn't leave the house on Saturday at all, from top to bottom.”





ASU tallied just 94 rushing yards against Texas Tech, the first game this season it failed to hit triple digits on the ground. Now, with a foe in Kansas on the horizon that allows only 3.6 yards per carry, ranking in the Big 12’s top five in that statistical category is just one more example of how season records can be deceiving.





Despite a 1-4 record thus far, the Jayhawks, who were ranked No.19 in the preseason poll, are still just a few plays away from changing the entire narrative about the team. Coleman knows this contest will offer a challenging battle in the trenches, featuring some of the better defensive linemen Arizona State has faced this year.





“I think it's more about us,” Coleman remarked. “We get credit when credit is due. We don't believe their record reflects how good of a full team they are. Our coaches keep it real at us in the exact thing, especially when they do their breakdowns, that ‘Hey, this is not a 1-4 team.’ They just haven't had the ability to finish games how they want to. So, I'm sure they have a similar feeling that we did Texas Tech. They just had that feeling multiple times.”





In Coleman's eyes, the blueprint for besting Kansas on Saturday is simple: work and focus on the team's foundation. The senior alluded to the opening weeks of the season, in terms of principle and attention to detail on display, which saw ASU play a dominant brand of football early on. Head coach Kenny Dillingham made complementary statements on Monday regarding how opposing coaches spoke about how hard the Sun Devils performed in weeks one and two, a narrative that was nonexistent with other opposing coaches in the weeks to follow.





“For us, we want to get back to how we played the first two weeks,” Coleman noted. “Just based off of performance as we underperformed. We felt we didn't do the little things right. So, thinking of the bye week, we just harp back on those things that, ‘Hey, let's get back to the basics. Let's get back to who we are.’ We want to play fast; we want to play physically. So that's something that we really wanted to harp on, is getting back to our original roots.”