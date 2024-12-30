ASU Basketball Snapshot

Arizona State wrapped up non-conference play last Saturday with a resounding 78-62 win over UMass. The victory capped off a successful non-conference schedule for the Sun Devils (9-2), who collected wins against Santa Clara, New Mexico, and Saint Mary’s, all of whom currently reside in the top 100 of the NET rankings.





Meanwhile, ASU’s only two losses came against teams ranked in the NET’s top 10 (Florida and Gonzaga).





“I thought we did some good work in the non-conference,” said head coach Bobby Hurley during his weekly radio show. “The guys will have a few days off for Christmas to spend time with their families, then we’ll get to work and get ready for the Big 12 [schedule].”





There’s obviously a ton of basketball to be played, but ASU has firmly positioned itself in the postseason conversation with its strong start. The level of competition, however, will only increase as they enter conference play, which begins on Tuesday afternoon with a New Year’s Eve matchup at BYU.





How competitive is the newly expanded Big 12 Conference?





Well, consider this. Only one team (Oklahoma State at no. 104) falls outside of KenPom’s top-100 rankings, which means no cupcake opponents to pad the win column.





On the other hand, it also means ASU will have plenty of opportunities to capture Quad 1 & Quad 2 wins, which will only bolster its tournament resume.





Picked to finish 12th in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Sun Devils have exceeded nearly all expectations thus far, but there’s still plenty of work ahead.





As the team gears up for conference play, here are four storylines that have defined the season thus far and will continue to play a vital role throughout the 2024-25 campaign:





1. Well-balanced offensive attack





Heading into the season, the team’s chemistry was a huge question mark, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Not only did ASU have to replace five of its top six scorers from last season, but they also had to incorporate a slew of newcomers into the fold, including five transfers and three freshmen. Despite these challenges, the Sun Devil offense has looked impressive thus far.





Not only does ASU rank in the top 75 in offensive efficiency, but the team is averaging 81 points per contest over the last 10 games. The team’s shooting numbers have also improved considerably compared to recent years. They are shooting 46 percent from the field, 39 from 3-point range, and 71 from the free throw line. However, the most impressive feature of ASU’s offense has been its well-balanced scoring attack.





ASU has six players averaging between 9 and 14 points per game, led by freshman guard Joson Sanon, who is averaging 14 per contest. That’s a luxury for Hurley, who has coached his fair share of scoring-deprived teams in Tempe over the last decade. This balanced scoring attack also presents a challenge to the opposing coaches because, on any given night, ASU’s offense could come from a handful of different players.





The manner in which ASU is generating offense is also more balanced and diversified. Unlike past seasons when the Sun Devils used a guard-heavy lineup to rack up points, this year’s squad is getting production from everywhere. Frontcourt players like Basheer Jihad (13.9 ppg) and Jayden Quaintance (9.4 ppg) have provided a presence down low. But don’t worry, Guard U fans, the Sun Devils still feature a strong perimeter attack with players like Sanon, Alston Mason (11.5 ppg), BJ Freeman (11.2 ppg), and Adam Miller (10.2 ppg).





2. Talented freshmen





As the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history, ASU’s freshmen arrived in Tempe with sky-high expectations. Needless to say, the trio of Quaintance, Sanon, and Amier Ali have not disappointed. In fact, the trio of “diaper dandies” have made the transition to college basketball look easy while playing an integral role in the Sun Devils’ strong start.





Quaintance, who was the no. 8 prospect in the 2024 class, arrived on campus as the highest-rated recruit in program history. And somehow, he has managed to live up to the hype. The athletic 6-foot-9 center has been a force on both ends of the floor. Quaintance averages 9.4 points and a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game, but it’s his defensive instincts that have caught the attention of NBA scouts. He averages 3.5 blocks per contest, which leads the entire nation. The craziest part of Quaintance’s early success? The kid is only 17 years old and isn’t eligible for the NBA Draft until 2026.





As the team’s sixth man, Sanon leads the Sun Devils in scoring while also averaging 3.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 wing is a natural scorer who can fill it up at all three levels. He has already scored 18 or more points on six different occasions this season. Sanon has also shot the ball at a blistering rate from 3-point range. He shoots a ridiculous 51 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks third nationally.





Meanwhile, Ali has found his niche as a key reserve in ASU’s second unit. The 6-foot-8 forward has had a smaller role compared to the other freshmen, but he has still found ways to contribute to both ends of the floor. His greatest attribute on offense is his outside shooting. On the other end of the floor, he has been a disruptive defender, thanks in large part to his length and versatility.