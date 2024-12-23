Combo guard Trevor Best commits to Sun Devils

Fulfilling a need at backup point guard seemed like a task that the Sun Devils would have to wait for next season, but help is actually coming sooner than expected. 6-2 Raleigh (NC ) Word Of God Christian Academy 2025 guard Trevor Best, who was offered by ASU in the summer, did reclassify to the 2024 class and will now suit up for the Devils in January of 2025.

“I felt like Arizona State was the best place that fit me,” Best said. It's a good program, and I'm ready to show everybody that I can play there. I was offered (in June) by Coach Jerrance Howard, and I like the way he makes you feel like you're supposed to be there (with ASU), and it's only going to get better. He makes you feel like you should be good on and off the court. He knows that I can bring a lot to the table, and I do whatever it takes to win. I’m a very good downhill guard. I can shoot, I like to play defense, and I have high energy.”

Last season, he played at Word Of God Christian Academy with ASU freshman forward Jayden Quaintance. Their close relationship, Quaintance's early-season success, and the Sun Devils' overall success certainly affected Best’s decision.





“JQ told me I would fit there, and I miss playing with him,” Best remarked. “I've been impressed with how he’s playing and how the team is playing. I like Arizona State, and I watch every game. I like how the coach lets his guards play and gets everybody involved. I’m happy that I get to join them in January, and I’m happy about the fact that they like me, how much they want me to play now for them, and I'm just ready to show them.





“My expectations are to be the best at whatever I do and be the best in whatever role they put me in.”