Local 2027 prospects are elated to receive the Sun Devils' Golden Ticket

Advertisement

On the first day college coaches were allowed to initiate contact with 2027 recruits, the Arizona State staff officially began their Golden Ticket campaign at 12:01 a.m. on June 15th, to be exact. This recruiting approach is meant to prioritize six selected local prospects from that recruiting class, detailing the benefits of them joining the ranks of the hometown school and, in essence, making it clear that they would take a pledge from them right now.

DevilsDigest talked to some of those in-state recruits throughout today to get their reaction on being part of this exclusive group and their recruiting process with the Sun Devils.

"I was just grateful getting it (the Golden Ticket) and the hometown team making me a top priority. It's, for real, a moment of gratitude. I like how they are really making me a priority, and they were my first offer, and they are on me the hardest out of everybody.

“Coach Aguano (ASU running backs coach Suan Aguano) likes the versatility I can bring and do everything I need out of the backfield. I can run, catch, and pass. I do everything that the running back position needs to do.

“I like the vision and the commitment that the program is showing. I like how running back-friendly the offense is, especially seeing what they did (in the run game) last year. When I’m gonna make my decision, I’m gonna look at play style, offensive scheme, and my relationships with the coaches.”

“It's really surreal (getting the Golden Ticket). The relationship that I've built with ASU is honestly like none other. They've known me basically since the start, and they were the first school to offer me, and they were the school to find me, basically, so I just appreciate them for that. I just want to keep building this relationship with them. I like Coach Saga (ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele), his connections, and it's his coaching style, too. He has connections everywhere. This past year, there were multiple guys that he put into the NFL. His coaching style really matches my high school's coaching style. Everything's up-tempo, everything's go, go, go, which I really like. I feel like you get more out of practice with that, but I also like the different drills that he does and that we do at my high school. It also helps that his son goes to my high school, so I feel like that relationship can bond us that way as well.

“He knows my athletic ability. He really likes how fast my feet are, but he does want me to work on not to over-set and waiting for the guy (incoming defensive player. Last year (for ASU) was really amazing because I saw ASU when they were in their ups and downs, and I love that they're really in an up now. It shows that you can keep talent here. I don't need to really go to other schools to try and find a winning program or anything. I know there's a really good one here.

“When I chose a college, I'm first going to look at the surrounding area because I'm going to be going there for three to five years. I want to make sure it's an amazing environment just for me, for my likes. I’m looking for coaching styles, seeing how they develop their players and if they're just trying to push them through like a factory or if they're trying to really develop their kids.”

Jai Jones: “It's a blessing, but at the end of the day, I'm that guy. So, when it comes through, it's as expected. The Sun Devils got me early, as I was an 8th grader, and the relationship from there has been great, and it's only gotten better since today, really. I've been talking to Coach Dillingham constantly since 12 a.m. I love his energy, man. I'm really big on energy, too, though. So, when I see his energy and his excitement, it sticks out to me. I can relate a lot to that.

“They are recruiting me as an athlete. They know I can bring energy, as a leader, and as a playmaker. I’m a guy that's able to be counted on 100% of the time.

“I like staying home, and relationships are everything for me. There are a lot of schools across the country that are doing a good job at it.”

“It's pretty awesome (getting the Golden Ticket). I grew up going to ASU games, my parents both went to ASU, and it's a really an awesome thing, getting it. The coaches there are all so friendly. They love where they're at. And you can tell they're really together. I've heard that they got job offers from other places and they stayed. It shows the kind of people that they are. Coach Saga talked to me a lot about the program, learning about it and seeing what they got going on. He wants me as a tackle. I have good technique and also good speed, and I know it's really weird to say that as an offensive lineman, but I worked really hard to get my feet in and get the proper technique.

“This place (Valley of the Sun) is my home. It's always been my home. I love this area. Tempe is where I always went for movies and everything because my grandparents live out there. So, I've basically lived down there my whole life on weekends. So, I would love to stay home.

“It (ASU's 11-win 2024 season) grows my interest a little bit more. Having a playoff-bound team is really something that I want. I want to play for a good program and, a program that can teach me how to get better and be the best player I can be. It (2024 season) really shows that the coaches are doing their job, and that's a really big thing for me.”