Sun Devils land WSU defensive tackle transfer Rashad McKenzie

Relationships are everything when it comes to recruiting, and that element surely played a major role in ASU's latest (and probably final) transfer addition. 6-foot-5 296-pound Washington State defensive tackle transfer Rashad McKenzie, who visited Tempe this week, committed during his visit, and seeing familiar faces in the building certainly influenced his decision, namely defensive coordinator Brian Ward and linebackers coach AJ Cooper, who were on the Cougar staff when the defensive tackle was recruited by the team as well as there his freshman year.

“I committed definitely because of the connection with Coach Ward and Coach Cooper,” McKenzie said. “It was my first time there, and I loved the environment. Everybody seemed very tight, very close to each other. I could tell everybody there was extremely comfortable being themselves around each other, and that also drew me to Arizona State. I did not expect Tempe to be such a beautiful city. I expected your average desert city, and that's what definitely blew me away when I stepped foot in Tempe.





“The coaching staff are really amazing people. It's not like your average coaching staff because these guys not only actually care for their players, but they actually pour into each and every one of them, and that's one thing that also stood out to me. The connection that I had with Coach Ward and Coach Cooper was already there, and you can definitely tell that it's still there, still hearing that they care about me and were willing to give me a chance with everything that had gone on here at Wazzu. That was really good to hear that they were still interested in me after all of these years.”





The defensive lineman’s three years at Washington State were unquestionably challenging. After redshirting his freshman year in 2022, he suffered a season-ending injury against Northern Colorado in his collegiate debut, and last season, he played in only two contests, the season opener versus Portland State and against Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl. Therefore, pending an NCAA waiver, McKenzie should have three years of eligibility. McKenzie, who prepped at Southern California powerhouse Mission Hills Bishop Alemany, was a top 75 recruit in the state in the 2022 recruiting class.





Other factors that put McKenzie at ease during the recruiting process included the feedback he received from ASU's defensive line coach, Diron Reynolds, and being inserted into Ward's system, which is anything but foreign to him.





“Coach Diron said that I bring a lot of power, and I’m definitely a versatile type of player,” McKenzie described, “because I can not only stop the run, but I'm also good in pass rush, and really liked that. I know the system there, and it really gives me the opportunity to be as aggressive as I want, bully the offensive line, and show them how dominant I can be as a defensive tackle.





ASU has enjoyed great success securing the services of Polynesian players. In its 2025 class alone, it has eight such players, and overall, there are nearly two dozen players who share the same heritage as McKenzie, an aspect that undoubtedly resonated with Arizona State’s newest addition.





“That made me feel very comfortable there,” McKenzie commented, “especially talking with a lot of the boys that are already there. They told me that they're able to be themselves, and they're accepted there. You don't really see a lot of programs with a lot of Polynesian players, so it was great to see that at ASU.”





Virtually every transfer player is expected, at a minimum, to battle for a two-deep niche, if not be a constant in the rotation. And for the defensive lineman, there may be added pressure to show that despite an uneventful college career so far, that he can reward the coaches’ trust in him when they pursued his services.





“I definitely have some type of weight coming into a new school and having to show the coaches and other people that I am the player that I used to be before I was injured,” McKenzie remarked, “and that I'm very capable of being able to play at this level. But I also know I gotta be patient with myself.”





The addition of McKenzie does aid in replacing defensive tackle J.P. Deeter, who transferred to ASU from Purdue last year and has since then left for Texas State, ironically one of the Sun Devils’ opponents this fall. McKenzie is the 15th transfer ASU added since the end of the 2024 season.