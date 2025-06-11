Mesa Westwood EDGE Sinei Tengei commits to hometown Sun Devils

Arizona State has been in contact with local Mesa Westwood EDGE prospect Sinei Tengei since his freshman year, but the Sun Devils only offered him a scholarship last week during a Big Man competition held on the Tempe campus. Following an official visit a week later, Tengei decided to commit to the school.

“They wanted to offer me like two years ago, but the thing is I just didn't have the weight that they wanted to see me at,” said the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Tengei. "But when I went to the camp last week, they saw me, and they were surprised that I got better and bigger. I was there with my team, and during the camp, they pulled me aside to work with Coach Diron (defensive line coach Diron Reynolds). He was surprised that I got way better, and then they called Coach Dillingham. He came over and he was asking me like, ‘Are you ready to become a Sun Devil? Are you ready to stay home?’ And I was like, ‘Yes sir.’ And after that, that's when they offered me, and we're all hyped up and fired up.





“I wanted to play close to home, but I committed because of the whole school and the whole team, too. The program is amazing, they have a lot of resources and great facilities. It (his pledge) was about the culture, the coaching staff, and the players because they all made me feel like it was home, and I was grateful when I went over there for the official visit.”





During his junior season, Tengei posted 44 tackles and three sacks in eight games. His high motor and work ethic were some of the traits that appealed to the ASU coaches when they saw him in action last week.





“Coach Diron likes my physicalness,” Tengei described. "If you see my film, I like hitting kids and running into them. He wants me to learn to work on my hands so I can get by offensive linemen and get to the QB. I’m gonna work on that every Friday and Saturday with my uncle and get stronger and more explosive, so I can try and play as a freshman.”