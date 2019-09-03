All offseason the narrative surrounding ASU’s offensive line was the experience it boasted with five seniors who all could’ve started from week one. It was viewed as a key component, if not the most important aspect of the offense that would help the program’s first-ever true freshman starting quarterback in Jayden Daniels get acclimated and comfortable adjusting to the college game. After all, formidable protection is needed for success as a quarterback, which is only accentuated when that quarterback is playing in his first-ever college games.

Of course, by the time the season got underway last Thursday the Sun Devils still had the majority of its front five occupied with seniors with left tackle Cohl Cabral left guard Alex Losoya and right tackle Steve Miller. However, two young players filled out the other spots in redshirt freshman Jarrett Bell at right guard, who won the job over senior transfer Roy Hemsley, and then true freshman Dohnovan West at center after he had to step in for senior Cade Cote on very short notice, with Cote suffering a broken foot just four days ahead of the first game. “That’s all based upon how you practice,” offensive line coach Dave Christensen said regarding the right guard spot. “We’ll watch film for three days this week and whoever gets to play, gets to play. If (Hemsley) practices to the level that I need to see, then he either gets to play or not.” As for West, he’s been faced with the daunting task of stepping into one of the two most, if not the most important position on the offensive line in the first game of his first year at the college level. Christensen offered some insight into the rarity of such a situation, noting how few times he’s seen true freshmen play on the offensive line throughout his experience coaching in college football. “I’ve had two starts in 38 years of coaching, and I’ve coached the offensive line about every year,” Christensen said when asked how many times he’s had to start true freshmen, noting that West counts as the second one. “I had a freshman at Texas A&M, I had two other freshmen play for me at Missouri and Toledo but they didn’t start, and that’s all the (true) freshmen I’ve played.” Even though West was bestowed the starting center because of Cote’s injury, he’s proven he belongs exactly where’s he’s at by the way he’s practiced since he arrived in January and with an impressive collegiate debut. He did not practice at center in the Spring, but the extra time with the team has helped him gain familiarity with their calls. “During the game, I had thought that (West) was getting beat in certain things and he wasn’t,” ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens commented. “I watched the film and I thought for a freshman, for his situation and what he did, we couldn’t have asked for anything better than what he did, that was absolutely amazing. I now have so much faith in that kid, I don’t look at him as a liability or anything like that at all. I look at him as a plus and I look at him as a future all-conference center, I really do, that was amazing.” West also displayed the attributes that make him special over that period of time, which is why, as head coach Herm Edwards explained on Monday, the team was willing to start him with little hesitation when the situation presented itself.

It certainly says a lot about West that the players and coaches not only adapted so quickly to him in that role, but felt like he did his job too.



