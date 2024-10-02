Wednesday’s Practice Report
Advertisement
A mixed results day for the offense in a session that overall featured more intensity from both sides of the ball than earlier in the week defined the Sun Devils' Wednesday practice. Here are all the details:
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!