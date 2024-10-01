The Sun Devils are back in game week preparation mode, with Kansas coming into town on Saturday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt is confident in the team's proficiency to bounce back from its lone loss of the season on the road against Texas Tech. He used the bye week to take time and reflect on the first four games of the season in an effort to find a way to enhance his game.





“We worked on getting our identity back,” Leavitt said. “It was a good week for self-scouting and I got to find things that I need to work on and our team needs to work on. It was a good time to take a mental and physical break and get back to work.”





Each snap that Leavitt takes enables his game to progress, and he concentrated this week on constructing minor tweaks to improve his performance even further. Although he’s played in eight games total and four at ASU, head coach Kenny Dillingham continues to marvel at his maturity, as Leavitt’s work ethic has permitted him to improve his familiarity with the offense.





“I’m constantly getting more comfortable in the pocket,” Leavitt remarked. “I feel like sometimes when balls are missed, it’s because my feet aren’t under me. I worked on knowing where my hot routes are and knowing the plays, every single in and out. I’ve been getting in the playbook more and more and feeling more comfortable with the game plan.”





The Sun Devils’ offense was clicking on all cylinders for the first two weeks and played fairly well in week three. In its fourth contest, it appeared to reach a standstill on the ground, yet Leavitt’s passing prowess, although not without deficiencies, kept ASU competitive. The signal-caller has done fairly well taking care of the ball with only two interceptions through four games, but the vitality didn’t seem to be at the same level that ASU was accustomed to.





“We did a lot of good things,” Leavitt commented. “We were killing it on the ground the first couple weeks, and then we got out of our mojo. I felt like we weren’t playing with as much passion, which I take full responsibility for. I’m going to try to get my guys going even more by getting myself going. We’ve limited turnovers a lot, so we’ve been harping on that more.”





Leavitt isn’t apprehensive about the offense’s play, as he feels it is ever-changing. The distinctiveness of the offense last year was to get senior running back Cam Skattebo the ball, and that looked to be the same in the first two weeks of the 2024 season. Once opposing defenses became more efficient in halting the run, Leavitt found his footing and kept the offense afloat when the ground game wasn’t performing.





“We’re still the same offense,” Leavitt explained. “We haven’t changed our philosophy or anything. It’s just what the defense provided for us to do, like against Mississippi State. We just kept running the ball because that’s what they gave us. Last week, we got into two-minute situations where we needed to throw the ball, so I wouldn’t say that we changed anything; it’s just week-to-week.”





Family Weekend and ASU's first Big 12 home opener this Saturday are sure to create an atmosphere comparable to what Dillingham and his team saw open the season. With many different environments throughout the conference, the Sun Devils are assembling their own to match the level of liveliness and intensity of their conference opponents.





“I hope it’s rocking,” Leavitt added. “The fans are such a big factor for us to be able to come out with a lot of juice and put a little fear into the opponents. They can be a big help for us and create a home-field advantage, and we have the capability of that. We saw that against Mississippi State, so hopefully we can get back to that.”