ASUDevils - The Devil's Junkie Podcast: Analyzing ASU Hoops' flurry of activity

Back a person into a corner and more often than not they’ll come out swinging, and show their true measure under adversity. And judging by the various personnel moves that Bobby Hurley has engineered not only with the roster but also with his assistant coaching staff has certainly validated that theory. We take a look at everything that has transpired in Tempe since the season ended, and we invite former ASU basketball player Jamie Andersevich to offer his own perspective on the topic.

(1:04) Former ASU basketball player and current assistant coach for the G League Santa Cruz Warriors Jamie Andersevich shares his observations on the Sun Devils squad and discusses the evaluation process that professionals in his role have to through scouting players coming out of a very challenging season.

(18:16) Examining the two new assistant coaches in the fold for ASU as well as the handful of new faces from both the transfer portal traditional recruiting ranks that have joined the Sun Devils in recent weeks.

(this podcast was recorded prior to Marcus Bagley entering the transfer portal)

