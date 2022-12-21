An official visit last weekend sealed the deal and generated a decommitment from Utah State, and a pledge to ASU as Waxahachie (Texas) athlete Keith Abney signed his National Letter of Intent with the Sun Devils today.





At wide receiver this past season, Abney hauled in 26 receptions for 527 yards and eight touchdowns. Abney will be joining the ranks in Tempe as a cornerback, a role where as a senior, he recorded nine pass breakups and three interceptions to go along with four touchdowns. Abney is considered an exceptional athlete who, earlier this year, was clocked at 11.10 seconds in the 100-meter dash.





Abney was officially committed to Utah State four months ago to the date and did also have offers from Boston College, Kansas State and Pitt, among others. He did visit SMU and Texas Tech earlier in the year.





By the time the December signing period is over, Abney is expected to be joined by fellow newcomer cornerbacks four-star Shawn Russ (expected to commit) as well as former TCU commit Montana Warren and Ohio product Keontez Bradley. They will contend with an experienced returning group of players, senior Ro Torrence and junior Ed Woods who started the last several games of the year and were backed up by senior Tarik Luckett and junior Macen Williams.