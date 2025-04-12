Toledo guard Bryce Ford comes back home and commits to ASU basketball

Committing sight unseen may be harder for an out-of-state prospect, but for Bryce Ford, it was a non-issue. The Phoenix Pinnacle High School graduate who played the last two years at Toledo was quite familiar with the Sun Devils, and when the call came from the hometown team, it was a true no-brainer decision for him to make the pledge.

"I've always been a Sun Devil fan," Ford said. "So when Coach Howard (assistant coach Jereancce Howard) called me and showed interest, it was kind of natural to decide and come to ASU. I'm a hometown kid, and my sister (Alyse Ford) used to play volleyball for ASU, so it was just natural to come here.





"Coach Howard has been showing me a lot of love ever since I entered the portal. He said I have good character, and he likes the versatility in my game. He likes how I can shoot from any range and finish at the rim and that I'm a consistent shooter who can also bring up the ball, too. "





As a sophomore at Toledo, Ford averaged 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. He started his team's final 20 games of the season and ranked second on the team with 37.2 3-point field percentage (35-of-94) and 35 three-pointers made. As a senior at Piinnacle, he was named 6A Desert Valley Region Offensive Player of the Year, was a two-time 6A Desert Valley Region First-Team selection, and was a first-team all-conference honoree.





"Coach Howard has been showing me a lot of love ever since I entered the portal. He said I have good character, and he likes the versatility in my game. He likes how I can shoot from any range and finish at the rim and that I'm a consistent shooter who can also bring up the ball, too.





"I've been to games at Desert Financial Arena, mainly to watch my sister play, but I've never seen the facilities at Weatherup Center. But obviously knew a lot about the program and everything. I watched them on TV as much as I could. But all the coaches made a big impression on me; I like coach Hurley's vision that he has for me. I wanted to go to a school where I know they believe in me and knows what I'm capable of doing."