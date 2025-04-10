Coaches call for growth on defense, establishing playmakers on offense

The depth the Sun Devils have displayed on defense during spring practice is undeniable. Therefore, a large number of returning players produces a great deal of trust on a team that has proven itself capable of winning its conference championship and standing toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the nation.





This dynamic has allowed the ASU coaching staff to focus their efforts on the team's younger, unproven players, on both sides of the ball for that matter, seeking additional contributors to add to their already well-balanced roster.





On Tuesday, head coach Kenny Dillingham stated that he hopes some of the younger players will stand up and that, on fourth down, with the game on the line, he wants guys to trust. He hasn't seen enough of these players yet.





The coaching staff's current confidence in players whom Dillingham would trust with the game on the line is based on his experience with last season's veterans. Fortunately for ASU this year, the majority of position groups are stacked with players who have been in Tempe for a year or two, and 2025's spring practice is hardly novel in terms of scheme installs or taking charge as team leaders.





With that trust in their team and no glaring deficiencies, Dillingham, offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward have been able to redistribute practice repetitions to guys who needed them the most.





“We’re trying to put a lot of pressure on our older guys and returners,” Ward exclaimed. “Trying to put more mentally on them is probably more than I ever have in a spring in my career because they’re not getting as many live reps as some of the younger guys. We’re trying to be easier on our younger guys because we’re trying to develop those guys… We’re past the midway point; all this is now is just cleaning up.”





Last season, sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt won the quarterback duel as a redshirt freshman and never looked back; sophomore defensive back Montana Warren would later start for Shamari Simmons in the first half of the Peach Bowl as a redshirt freshman. Sometimes the younger, more surprising talent ends up being the most important contributors; Dillingham understands this and wants to find out early who he can target to be those guys.





The younger players' increased practice reps have been noticeable, and they've resulted in a number of notable moments for ASU's promising new talent. Redshirt freshman Rodney Bimmage Jr. is the clear standout among that bunch; he is competing for the third cornerback spot and has received numerous indicators from his coaches that he is on the right track to secure that depth chart niche.





“I think Rodney is right there with the older guys; he just doesn’t have the game experience yet,” Ward declared. “I’d say he’s ahead of those other guys, maybe even in his same class… Rodney had the benefit of being here last spring, so this is his third install, so it’s starting to slow down for him; he’s starting to pick up his level of play, which is really exciting to see.”





Ward also praised Plas Johnson, a redshirt freshman corner, as well, saying he has a lot of talent, but the "little details" are where he would like Johnson to develop. Ward believes Johnson's eventual improvement should also simplify matters in the same way it has for Bimage.





Fortunately for Johnson and Bimage, they will have the opportunities and reps they need to make those changes, as well as upperclassmen mentorship from the tandem of cornerback starters and juniors Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson.





While Bimage and Johnson have received considerable "underrated" attention this spring, Warren named redshirt freshman safety Chris Johnson II as a younger player he expects to step up and who "shows up and does everything to get better every single day."





Unlike Bimage Jr. and Johnson, who have had time to sit back and learn before becoming potential contributors, Johnson is in his first installation as a safety after the position adjustment. This means that, in addition to being a redshirt freshman, college football is still new to him, as is his position in general. Regardless, he's left an impression as a freshman to watch out for.





“We’re throwing a lot at him because we have high expectations for him,” Ward said. “The pressure is on, and he’s responding to it, and I’m excited about his development.”