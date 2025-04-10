Coaches call for growth on defense, establishing playmakers on offense

The depth the Sun Devils have displayed on defense during spring practice is undeniable. Therefore, a large number of returning players produces a great deal of trust on a team that has proven itself capable of winning its conference championship and standing toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the nation.
This dynamic has allowed the ASU coaching staff to focus their efforts on the team's younger, unproven players, on both sides of the ball for that matter, seeking additional contributors to add to their already well-balanced roster.
On Tuesday, head coach Kenny Dillingham stated that he hopes some of the younger players will stand up and that, on fourth down, with the game on the line, he wants guys to trust. He hasn't seen enough of these players yet.
The coaching staff's current confidence in players whom Dillingham would trust with the game on the line is based on his experience with last season's veterans. Fortunately for ASU this year, the majority of position groups are stacked with players who have been in Tempe for a year or two, and 2025's spring practice is hardly novel in terms of scheme installs or taking charge as team leaders.
With that trust in their team and no glaring deficiencies, Dillingham, offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward have been able to redistribute practice repetitions to guys who needed them the most.
“We’re trying to put a lot of pressure on our older guys and returners,” Ward exclaimed. “Trying to put more mentally on them is probably more than I ever have in a spring in my career because they’re not getting as many live reps as some of the younger guys. We’re trying to be easier on our younger guys because we’re trying to develop those guys… We’re past the midway point; all this is now is just cleaning up.”
Last season, sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt won the quarterback duel as a redshirt freshman and never looked back; sophomore defensive back Montana Warren would later start for Shamari Simmons in the first half of the Peach Bowl as a redshirt freshman. Sometimes the younger, more surprising talent ends up being the most important contributors; Dillingham understands this and wants to find out early who he can target to be those guys.
The younger players' increased practice reps have been noticeable, and they've resulted in a number of notable moments for ASU's promising new talent. Redshirt freshman Rodney Bimmage Jr. is the clear standout among that bunch; he is competing for the third cornerback spot and has received numerous indicators from his coaches that he is on the right track to secure that depth chart niche.
“I think Rodney is right there with the older guys; he just doesn’t have the game experience yet,” Ward declared. “I’d say he’s ahead of those other guys, maybe even in his same class… Rodney had the benefit of being here last spring, so this is his third install, so it’s starting to slow down for him; he’s starting to pick up his level of play, which is really exciting to see.”
Ward also praised Plas Johnson, a redshirt freshman corner, as well, saying he has a lot of talent, but the "little details" are where he would like Johnson to develop. Ward believes Johnson's eventual improvement should also simplify matters in the same way it has for Bimage.
Fortunately for Johnson and Bimage, they will have the opportunities and reps they need to make those changes, as well as upperclassmen mentorship from the tandem of cornerback starters and juniors Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson.
While Bimage and Johnson have received considerable "underrated" attention this spring, Warren named redshirt freshman safety Chris Johnson II as a younger player he expects to step up and who "shows up and does everything to get better every single day."
Unlike Bimage Jr. and Johnson, who have had time to sit back and learn before becoming potential contributors, Johnson is in his first installation as a safety after the position adjustment. This means that, in addition to being a redshirt freshman, college football is still new to him, as is his position in general. Regardless, he's left an impression as a freshman to watch out for.
“We’re throwing a lot at him because we have high expectations for him,” Ward said. “The pressure is on, and he’s responding to it, and I’m excited about his development.”
Spring practice has only served to bolster the defensive unit's overall confidence. When your third-string cornerback is the only general question mark on one side of the ball, you're in an ideal place. Where ASU's big questions begin, and Arroyo may be spreading the work to discover who his go-to guys will be, continue to be in the skill position rooms.
Junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is still out of practice due to a foot injury. When combined with the running back room not having the services of outgoing senior Cam Skattebo, the previous two weeks of practice have been devoid of 1,706 receiving yards and 1,711 rushing yards from last year.
Tyson will may return later in spring, but this highlights what Ward alluded to: plenty of opportunity for these younger and inexperienced players to develop and showcase their potential.
There have been whispers and discussions of specific wideouts, but no one has made his imprint just yet. Aside from Tyson, Dillingham may not yet know who his go-to guy, the one he mentioned wanting on fourth down, will be.
“Especially with holding Jordyn out, I had them stand up the other day, ‘If you haven’t started four games last season, then you can sit down,’ and about 99% of our team stays standing,” Arroyo described. “What’s hard is understanding the process of the outcome…we’ve got to really turn that page and understand we’re rebuilding.”
Retooling may be a more appropriate assessment, given that the foundation for a comparable, if not more productive, wide receiver corps exists. You keep your best aerial weapon, continue to develop returning players such as senior Malik McClain, and bring in a plethora of newcomers, ready-to-play talent.
Though their core falls under the "unproven" category, McClain only started a few games last year, and the transfers coming in were not particularly high-volume starters who will likely require more work to prove their worth.
Rebuilding would be a more accurate evaluation of the running back room; losing what appears to be a potential NFL star running back and being faced with replacing him is a daunting challenge.
"Skatt is special<' Arroyo said. "You're going to miss some of those plays, obviously. You have to find out what these new guys can do. Just like any season, you start fresh."
Transfer acquisitions, such as junior running back and Army transfer Kanye Udoh, and year-to-year improvement of players such as junior running backs Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown, have made this one of ASU's deepest units in years.
Arroyo has been firm in assessing this group as a running back by committee, possibly because he truly believes that as of right now, but also likely to create competition among that group to outdo one another every day. Certainly, the makings of a veteran group by age, but like the receivers, they are not a group that has had a significant impact on winning at this level.
“We’re rolling those guys in and out,” Arroyo remarked. “Obviously, we saw (Kyson Brown) a little bit last year; he’s done a great job of coming in and taking that next step forward for a guy that’s played… You inject guys like (freshman Demarius Robinson) and Kanye, and you’ve got a committee you’re pretty excited about, with a lot of different sizes and shapes.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!