Experienced defense sets the bar for the Sun Devils

Arizona State completed a near-impossible task in the new age of collegiate football by returning 79% of its defensive production from 2024 — the second-best mark in the nation. By doing so, the defensive system is already ingrained into the culture of each position group. Looking to build on last season’s unprecedented success, the defense has taken on the role of asserting its familiarity against an offensive unit with more holes and uncertainty across its core.





“We have a veteran group,” fifth-year defensive lineman Elijah O’Neal said. “We’re just coming every day and trying new things and seeing what works and what doesn’t.”





The primary way ASU’s defensive group has set the tone is by imposing its will under the blistering sun anytime it faces the offensive line. A spring practice favorite is the inside run period, where the offensive and defensive lines go head-to-head repeatedly, trying to gain an advantage at the line of scrimmage — a basic test of will and brute force. Throughout spring practices, the defense has won that battle more often than not.





The testy segments between the sides have led to some chippiness, with small altercations breaking out during Thursday’s practice. For O’Neal and the rest of the ASU linemen, going against teammates is a welcomed challenge that fosters team-wide growth.





“We’re always trying to strive more than the year before,” O’Neal said Thursday. “So we’re just trying to come and be the most dominant group on the field. It starts with the front lines — O-line, D-line — so on the defense, we got to be the aggressors. We got to come out with that energy so everybody can add on and feed off of our energy.





“Those inside run periods, you’re going to see where we’re juiced up, and we got some fights going on. It’s football — that’s what happens. But at the end of the day, when we get off the field, it’s all love. So yes, we have that competitiveness, we have that aggression.”





In his final season of college play, the former junior college athlete has his sights set on the NFL Draft. With that in mind, O’Neal’s goal every time he steps on the field is to push himself closer to that dream — a motivation that differs from years prior.





“I’m so grateful for another year,” O’Neal said. “[It] will definitely boost my draft stock. So, man, that’s the goal — to get drafted at the end of the day. I’m just thankful to be back, trying to work as hard as possible for this last year. Everything’s not given like this, so I take every opportunity and chance I get.”





While O’Neal leads with experience on the defensive end, a younger linebacker, sophomore Martell Hughes, is striving for a productive second year after an impressive freshman campaign that saw the 6-foot-2 player appear in 13 contests.





“I feel like I’ve had a solid spring so far,” Hughes said. “I just need to keep pushing, working on the little things, the small details. But yeah, like Coach Dillingham says, everybody needs to step up. Learning from [the veterans], going out there at practice, and getting more reps — since I know some of the older guys have been able to sit back a little just because of wear and tear — I’ve really just been taking keys and details from the older guys.”





Hughes has stamped himself as a rotation-ready linebacker with his speed, strength, and high football IQ. His growth has only been enhanced by scrapping for time in a loaded position group with a large portion of returners.





“So far, [I’m] a lot more confident,” Hughes said. “Just understanding the scheme deeper, knowing where I need to be on the field, and just being a lot more confident when I’m out there.”





This spring, Hughes spent time sharpening his technique — leading by example between the lines and learning from veteran players in his position, such as senior Keyshaun Elliott.





“[I focus on] footwork and how to use my hands,” Hughes noted. “Just a lot of little things — being smart, knowing what plays are going to come.”





Redshirt sophomore Montana Warren is a defensive back going through a similar transition from new kid on the turf to fully ingrained rotation player. In 2024, Warren made a big leap, playing in 14 games compared to just one in 2023—including a punt return touchdown against Central Florida.





“It was just basically like my freshman year — getting to know the game and seeing what it feels like in the game,” Warren said. “Game speed is totally different from practice speed, and it was just good that I got that experience. So in the coming years, I’ll be better off.”





For another season, Warren retained his spot on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council — earning validation as a necessary leader not only in the defensive back room but for the team as a whole. Warren’s time at ASU has seen consistent progression, and now he’s been awarded the role heading into his third season as he aims to step into a consistent starting role in the fall.





“It is an honor. It feels great,” Warren said about his retained position on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council. “When they selected me freshman year and last year, it was just an honor. During my freshman year, when they selected me, I had just gotten hurt the day before — I had just broken my collarbone. I didn’t think I was going to get anything. I thought I was just going to get pushed aside, the season was just going to keep going, and I’d be in the back. But it just made me feel better as a player.”