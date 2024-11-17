Sun Devils land 2025 Texas WR Harry Hassmann

The #Texas2Tempe connection doesn't rest for too long. Seven days after Plano, Tex. wide receiver Chance Ables pledged to the Sun Devils, fellow wide receiver and Coppell, Tex. standout Harry Hassmann followed suit.

“Arizona State offered me a week ago when I unofficially visited them last week for the UCF game,” Hassmann said. “Coach Hines Ward, Coach Kenny Dillingham, Coach Marcus Arroyo, and the assistant receivers coach, Coach Brady White, have all been talking to me for about a month. On that visit, you could tell that it's clearly a different program than anywhere in the nation. The coaching staff at ASU care about relationships, and they care about the stuff that matters. They don't care about if you have (recruiting ranking) stars or if you have relatives who are good football players.









“They just want dawgs, and to be honest, that's what stood out to me.”





The pedigree of his future position coach was an aspect that resonated quite a bit with Hassmann during the recruiting process and naturally played a significant role in today’s decision.









“I have a really good relationship with Hines Ward,” Hassmann described. “He is one of the best receivers to ever do it, and I'm going to be able to learn a lot from him, which is pretty cool, and I can't wait. On top of that, he's a good mentor, he's been through life, and he's been to where I want to be in the NFL. He has a lot of knowledge, football-wise and life-wise, and he takes no BS.









“His motto is no block, no rock. I love it. That's definitely a big part of what he's trying to grow in the receivers room, and I'm all for that.”