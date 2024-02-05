We’ve recently broken down the performances of both the outbound and inbound transfers for Sun Devil football, but that program isn’t the only among Arizona State athletics that has experienced a significant roster overhaul over the past year, as ASU basketball endured multiple personnel changes between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.





In fact, only three scholarship players returned to the Sun Devil basketball program for the 2023-24 season in Frankie Collins, Alonzo Gaffney, and Jamiya Neal.





Included among the departures are eight players who are currently on the roster of other Division I programs, and this edition of Sun Devil Science evaluates how those outbound transfers are performing so far in 2023-24.





Note – Marcus Bagley is not included in this report as he did not enter the transfer portal last year as he did earlier in his tenure at ASU, but simply entered the 2023 NBA Draft.





Enoch Boakye, Fresno State





ASU: A five-star member of the 2021 class ranked the No. 28 overall recruit, Boakye came from Canada to Tempe with tremendous hype but was never able to shake the “raw” or “project” designations during his two seasons with ASU.





In 2021-22, he appeared in 31 games with three starts, averaging 12.4 minutes per game, 2.0 points per game, and 3.5 rebounds per game with 29 total blocked shots. The next season, his playing time and productivity both dipped considerably as he appeared in just 19 games, averaging a mere 3.7 minutes per game, with 13 total points and 13 total rebounds.





2023-24: Now with Fresno State, Boakye is starting to at least show flashes of what made him such a high-profile recruit as he has appeared in 22 games with 19 starts, averaging 23.9 minutes per game, 8.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game and 1.2 blocks per game.





He has seven games scoring in double figures and also has seven double-digit rebound games, including three double-doubles. He had a career-high 19 points along with 10 rebounds against Air Force on Jan. 27, and before that, he had a career-best 16 rebounds against UCSB on Nov. 27. He also has seven games with at least two blocks, including a career-best five blocks to go along with 16 points and ten rebounds against UNLV on Jan. 30.





Duke Brennan, Grand Canyon





ASU: A product of local Hillcrest Prep, Brennan came to ASU as a freshman last season and was a key member of the bench rotation as he appeared in 35 games with one start, averaging 8.6 minutes per game along with 2.1 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game.





2023-24: At Grand Canyon, Brennan has started all 23 games he’s played, averaging 22.1 minutes per game, 6.5 points per game, and 6.5 rebounds per game. He has three double-digit scoring efforts on the year, including a season-high 19 points against Sam Houston State on Dec. 20. He has four double-digit rebounding games on the year, including a season-high 14 versus Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 25.





Devan Cambridge, Texas Tech





ASU and Before: Cambridge spent the 2019-20 through 2021-22 seasons at Auburn, averaging 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds as a freshman, 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in his second year and 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in his third year.





Prior to the 2022-23 season, he transferred to Arizona State to play alongside his brother, Desmond. In his lone season at ASU, Devan Cambridge started 35 of 36 games played and averaged single-season collegiate career bests of 26.8 minutes per game, 9.8 points per game, and 5.4 rebounds per game.





Following the 2022-23 season, Cambridge opted to transfer yet again, this time to Texas Tech (after a brief stop at Oregon).





2023-24: Cambridge started the first eight games of the season, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 26.0 minutes. He had a season-high 17 points in a win over Michigan, a day after posting what would prove to be his season-high in rebounds (eight) against Northern Iowa.





On Dec. 7, it was announced that Cambridge had suffered a season-ending knee injury. Barring an exception that would allow another year of eligibility, Cambridge likely has completed his college playing career.





Malcolm Flaggs, Grand Canyon





ASU: A non-scholarship player at ASU, Flaggs is not credited with any game appearances during the one season he spent at Arizona State prior to transferring to Grand Canyon.





2023-24: Flaggs has appeared in seven games for Grand Canyon, playing 21 total minutes and scoring nine total points, with all of his points coming against Bethesda University on Dec. 27.





DJ Horne, NC State





ASU and Before: Horne spent the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons at Illinois State, averaging 8.7 points per game in his first year and 15.1 points per game in his second year.





He then transferred to ASU for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, averaging 12.5 points per game in both seasons. He also made a total of 145 three-pointers during his two seasons with the Sun Devils.





2023-24: In his final season of playing eligibility, Horne is on the verge of a career year as he currently boasts a collegiate career-high in scoring average (15.7 ppg) and is very near his single-season career-highs in other categories as he currently averages 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game and is shooting 42.1% from three-point range on the year – all of which are near his single-season college bests.





Horne has seven games with 20 or more points, including a season-high 27 against Louisville on Jan. 13. Recently, he scored 24 and 26 points in back-to-back games against Miami on Jan. 30 and Georgia Tech on Feb. 3.





Austin Nunez, Ole Miss





ASU: A four-star prospect and ASU’s top high school recruit from the 2022 class, as he was the nation’s No. 57 overall prospect for that year, Nunez showed flashes early in his college career to create the impression he would have a bright future at Arizona State.





Nunez appeared in 28 games with two starts as a freshman for ASU, averaging 4.5 points per game and 16.3 minutes per game on the season, but ultimately opted to transfer to Mississippi.





2023-24: Though it can be assumed that Nunez left Arizona State in search of more playing time, the outcome so far has been the opposite as he has appeared in 20 games so far with Ole Miss with no starts, playing just 6.2 minutes per game while having scored just nine total points on the year (0.5 points per game).





Nunez only has six games this season in which he’s played more than six minutes, with only two games of 15 or more minutes played. He scored a season-high four points against Southern Miss on Dec. 23.





Luther Muhammad





ASU and Before: Prior to transferring to Arizona State, Muhammad appeared in 64 games with 56 starts for Ohio State in 2018-19 and 2019-20, averaging 7.3 points per game across that two-year span.





Muhammad joined the Sun Devil program at a time when transfers still had to sit out a year to regain eligibility, and he was therefore sidelined for the COVID-impacted 2020-21 season.





He went on to appear in 66 games for ASU with 12 starts. Though he had some bright spots over the tail end of his final season, his playing time and overall contributions diminished in his last season as a Sun Devil as he posted career single-season lows of 9.9 minutes per game and 3.7 points per game in 2022-23.





After ASU: Though he technically entered the Transfer Portal following the 2022-23 season, it was widely believed that Muhammad would not be able to continue his college playing career as he would have needed a longshot exception in order to attain another year of eligibility.





That notion essentially was proven to be true, as he now plays for Tampereen Pyrinto in Finland. He appears to be playing quite well there, as over a five-game stretch from November to mid-December 2023, he averaged 24.2 points per game, including a 42-point outburst.





John Olmsted, Montana State





ASU: A non-scholarship player who ended up seeing a fair amount of playing time at ASU, the 6-10 product of Morenci appeared in 39 games across the 2019-20 through 2022-23 seasons for the Sun Devils, playing 148 total minutes and scoring 11 total points with 30 rebounds.





2023-24: Olmsted has made 15 game appearances so far for Montana State, averaging 6.6 minutes per game, 1.7 points per game, and 1.2 rebounds per game. Perhaps his best game of the season was an eight-point, four-rebound effort on Montana State’s 70-62 loss to NAIA Rocky Mountain College on Nov. 30.





Austin and Cade Ronzone, Adamson University





ASU: The brothers from Oakland were non-scholarship members of the Sun Devil roster, with Austin having played four total minutes in four games across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with no points scored, while Cade notched four minutes played in six contests across the 2021-22 through 2022-23 seasons with three points scored.





After ASU: Reports are found online from October 2023 that both Ronzones would play for Adamson University in the Philippines after leaving Arizona State. However, very little information is available regarding updates from that move.





Warren Washington, Texas Tech





ASU and Before: A well-traveled player, Washington spent the 2018-19 season at Oregon State, averaging 7.8 minutes per game and 1.3 points per game.





He then transferred to Nevada and sat out the 2019-20 season but played there in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Washington averaged 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in his first year with the Wolf Pack and 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in his second season in the program.





Washington then made Arizona State his third collegiate stop, starting 34 games for the Sun Devils in 2022-23, averaging 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game for ASU before transferring yet again to Texas Tech.





2023-24: A key figure for a top-25 Texas Tech team, Washington has started all 21 games so far, averaging 28.2 minutes per game, 10.3 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, and 1.6 blocks per game. He has ten double-digit scoring performances and four double-digit rebounding efforts on the year, including a season-high 12 rebounds along with 18 points against Oral Roberts on Dec. 12. He scored a season-high 19 points versus BYU on Jan. 20. Washington also has seven games on the year with three or more blocked shots.



