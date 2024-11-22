DevilsDigest TV: BYU at ASU Matchup Preview

The anticipation for the Top 25 matchup in Tempe between BYU and ASU is off the charts, but what has to happen from an X's and O's as well as an intangible standpoint for the Sun Devils to win this significant contest? Justin LaCertosa and I analyze the matchup
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!