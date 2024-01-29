Sacramento State transfer RB Cameron Skattebo Skattebo rushed 164 times for 788 yards (4.8 avg.) scoring nine touchdowns in 2023

Few FBS teams nationwide experienced as much roster turnover from 2022 to 2023 as did Arizona State. Naturally, with mass outbound transfers, programs must reload not just through traditional high school and junior college recruiting but also through acquiring transfers of their own from other programs.

How did ASU’s list of 31 scholarship player transfers for the 2023 season perform last fall? In this edition of Sun Devil Science, we evaluated each transfer ASU acquired as well as providing an outlook for the 2024 season.

This list includes all transfers from four-year schools – both scholarship and non-scholarship players at ASU – that arrived at ASU for the 2023 season. This does not include junior college transfers or high school signees who were first-year players for ASU in 2023, nor does it include FBS/FCS transfers who were on the Sun Devil roster in 2022 or before.

DB Xavion Alford, USC

Before ASU: A signee of the 2020 class, Alford played in four games that season at Texas, then transferred to USC and appeared in 11 games in 2021. He missed the entire 2022 season due to injuries.

2023: A victim of the NCAA’s senseless policies, Alford was one of many two-time transfers across the college football nation who had to sacrifice a year of eligibility in 2023 in an abrupt and irrational ruling that was levied prior to the start of the football season.

2024: He should have at least two seasons of eligibility remaining (perhaps he can petition for an additional year of eligibility for either of his lost 2022 or ’23 seasons), and, though he hasn’t seen the field since the 2021 season, Alford is highly likely to be positioned as a starting safety for ASU this fall.

LB Myles Amey, Idaho State

Before ASU: The Higley High School graduate spent his first college season playing on the staff that included his father, Vince, at Idaho State. Myles appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2022.

2023: Myles transferred to ASU after Vince joined Kenny Dillingham’s staff but did not appear in any games in 2023.

2024: Amey figures to add depth to the Sun Devil defense as a redshirt sophomore in 2024 and has three remaining years of playing eligibility.

DL Sam Benjamin, Idaho State

Before ASU: At Idaho State, the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge High School graduate appeared in eight games as a true freshman in 2022. He was one of many Arizona high school products to transfer to ASU in year one of Kenny Dillingham’s tenure at ASU and was also one of multiple Idaho State transfers to follow former ISU head coach Charlie Ragle and assistant coach Vince Amey to Tempe.

2023: Benjamin saw steady action on the Sun Devil defensive line, appearing in 10 games with five tackles on the year.

2024: A junior this upcoming fall, Benjamin should be in the rotation for a time along the defensive line but faces increased competition with the defensive line transfer portal additions ASU has acquired this offseason.

OL Cade Briggs, Texas Tech

Before ASU: Briggs spent the 2019-21 seasons in New Mexico, accumulating 24 starts with the Lobos. He then spent the 2022 season with Texas Tech, appearing in two games.

2023: Briggs appeared in 10 games in his first season at ASU with six total starts, five at right guard and one at left tackle.

2024: Briggs has one remaining season of playing eligibility and should remain in contention for a starting offensive line position.

Cal RB transfer DeCarlos Brooks played in only five games and rushed 48 times for 259 yards (5.4 avg.) with three touchdowns (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

RB DeCarlos Brooks, California

Before ASU: A graduate of Chandler High School, Brooks spent the 2019-22 seasons at California, appearing in 23 total games and totaling 346 rushing yards on 69 carries.

2023: Brooks had his season greatly impacted by injury issues but showed flashes of ability, such as his three-touchdown day against Washington State. He spent time as both running back and fullback and in five games played, he rushed 48 times for 259 yards (5.4 avg.) with three touchdowns, along with seven receptions for 47 yards.

2024: Entering his final season of playing eligibility, if health issues don’t again impact his season, Brooks likely will have a consistent role in the Sun Devil backfield.

LB Tre Brown, Washington State

Before ASU: Brown spent the 2019-22 seasons at Washington State and, in total, appeared in 39 games with 199 tackles, including 7.0 for loss with 1.5 sacks.

After the 2022 season, Brown followed former WSU assistants Brian Ward and A.J. Cooper to Arizona State.

2023: Brown was a key component in the Sun Devil defense as he ranked third on the team in tackles (53), including 3.0 for loss with 0.5 sacks as well as one interception and one pass breakup in 11 games.

A senior in 2023, Brown has used all his collegiate playing eligibility.

P Josh Carlson, New Mexico State

Before ASU: Carlson began his college career in the 2018 season at Dixie State – where he was a Division II First-Team All-American – and later spent time at New Mexico State before transferring to ASU.

2023: In his lone season with the Sun Devils and his final year of college playing eligibility, the Gilbert High School alum averaged 38.2 yards on 26 punts.

OL Ben Coleman, California

Before ASU: A member of the Cal football program from 2019-22, Coleman started 22 of 25 career games played with the Golden Bears. He had 16 starts at left guard and nine at left tackle and was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 pick in 2021 as a starter in 11 games at left guard.

2023: Coleman missed the entire season due to a preseason injury.

2024: Unless he can get a medical redshirt for the 2023 season, Coleman has one remaining year of playing eligibility. When healthy, he should be a starter and one of the top offensive linemen on the team.

QB Jacob Conover, BYU

Before ASU: A standout performer at Chandler High School, Conover was on the BYU roster from 2020-22 before transferring back to his home state.

2023: Conover saw limited action as a reserve quarterback for ASU, appearing in three games and completing 11 of 38 passes (28.95%) for 130 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

2024: Conover entered the transfer portal following the 2023 season but as of this publishing, has not yet selected his next collegiate home. He should have two remaining years of playing eligibility.

EDGE Prince Dorbah shared the team-high of 6.0 sacks and also had 30 total tackles including 9.5 for loss with seven quarterback hurries (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

DL Prince Dorbah, Texas

Before ASU: A former four-star recruit from the 2020 class, Dorbah played for Texas from 2020-22, appearing in seven total games.

2023: Dorbah showed a great deal of promise in 2023 and was one of the gems of ASU’s transfer class as he shared the team-high of 6.0 sacks and also had 30 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss with seven quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

2024: Dorbah has two remaining years of eligibility and figures to join Clayton Smith as ASU’s starting rush ends in 2024, and he will be called upon to build upon his bright start to his Sun Devil career.

OL Leif Fautanu, UNLV

Before ASU: Fautanu spent the 2019-22 seasons at UNLV and was a starting lineman from 2020-22.

2023: One of the top transfer pickups for ASU and the team’s most consistent offensive lineman in 2023, Fautanu started all 12 games at center and earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 accolades. Fautanu was one of three members of ASU’s 2023 transfer class to earn some measure of all-conference distinction last year.

2024: Fautanu has one remaining year of playing eligibility and figures to remain the top offensive lineman for ASU in 2024.

DB Adama Fall, Arizona

Before ASU: Fall spent the 2020-22 seasons at Arizona but is not credited with any game appearances.

2023: Fall is credited with nine game appearances in 2023 but did not record any statistics.

2024: Fall should have two remaining years of eligibility and likely will have his best opportunities for playing time as a special teams contributor.

OL Sione Finau, Purdue

Before ASU: Finau began his collegiate career at Florida International, appearing in 21 games across the 2019-21 seasons. He then spent the 2022 season at Purdue, appearing in 14 games with one start.

2023: Finau appeared in six games, including starts in the first five games of the season at left guard. 2023 was Finau’s final season of college eligibility.

DB Demetries Ford, Austin Peay

Before ASU: Ford spent the 2019-20 seasons at Youngstown State before playing for Austin Peay in 2021-22. In 2022, he earned FCS All-America honors before transferring to the FBS level to attend Arizona State.

2023: Ford appeared in all 12 games and made seven starts at cornerback, totaling 31 tackles, including 1.5 for loss with five pass breakups and one interception. He finished his college career with his one season of eligibility with the Sun Devils.

OL Aaron Frost, Nevada

Before ASU: Frost spent the 2018-22 seasons at Nevada, earning Second-Team All-Mountain West honors in 2020 and 2021.

2023: Frost appeared in eight games with three starts, with starting action seen at both left and right guard.

Though Frost missed the entire 2022 season at Nevada due to injury and also missed four games of the 2023 season at ASU, he has used up all of his playing eligibility.

WR Xavier Guillory, Idaho State

Before ASU: Guillory enrolled in the Air Force in 2019 but does not appear to have played there that season. He then spent the 2021-22 seasons at Idaho State, earning all-conference honors after catching 52 passes for 785 yards in 2022.

2023: Guillory appeared in nine games with six starts for ASU, catching 21 passes for 226 yards (10.76 avg.) with one touchdown. More than half of his receiving yards for the season came in the first two games of the year, as he had 120 combined yards across the Southern Utah and Oklahoma State games but just 106 across the remaining seven games he played.

2024: Guillory enters his final season of eligibility in 2024, and though his 2023 season didn’t meet the lofty expectations many set prior to the season, he is expected to be a key receiver for Arizona State this fall.

P/K Ian Hershey, Idaho State

Before ASU: As a true freshman at Idaho State, Hershey was the team’s punter and kicker in 2022.

2023: One of several transfers from Idaho State to follow former ISU head coach Charlie Ragle and assistant coach Vince Amey to Tempe, Hershey was strategically used in four games so that he could preserve a redshirt season for 2023.

On the year, Hershey punted 16 times with an average of 39.63 yards per punt.

2024: Entering his redshirt sophomore season, Hershey enters the spring as the likeliest candidate to be ASU’s top punter, though as the leadup to the 2024 season progresses, he may be challenged by true freshman Kanyon Floyd.

OL Isaiah Hullum, Idaho State

Before ASU: Hullum spent the 2022 season as a true freshman at Idaho State but did not appear in any games.

2023: Though Hullum did not appear in any games, he was nearly a candidate for playing time due to major injury issues across ASU’s offensive line.

2024: A redshirt sophomore, it can be presumed that Hullum will continue to be a depth player for the Sun Devil offensive line.

LB Krew Jackson, Kansas State

Before ASU: Jackson, a Queen Creek High School alum, spent the 2021-22 seasons at Kansas State, redshirting in 2021 and appearing in 11 games his second season.

2023: Jackson appeared in two games last season but did not record any statistics.

2024: A redshirt junior in 2024, Jackson will be among those competing for a reserve linebacker role and/or special teams duties.

K Dario Longhetto, California

Before ASU: Longhetto spent the 2018-22 seasons at California, appearing in 34 games and connecting on 26 of 34 field goals with a length of 54 yards.

2023: Longhetto connected on 11 of 16 field goal attempts this year with a length of 51 yards. He also punted three times and, averaged 43.67 yards per punt and handled all kickoffs for ASU in 2023. The 2023 season was Longhetto’s final year of college eligibility.

Defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory posted 48 tackles including 10.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks as well as four QB hurries and four pass breakups (Alex Gallardo-USA TODAY Sports)

DL Dashaun Mallory, Michigan State

Before ASU: Mallory spent the 2018-22 seasons at Michigan State, totaling 30 game appearances with four starts and posting 44 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 2.5 sacks.

2023: Along with Shamari Simmons, Mallory can easily be considered one of the absolute best defensive transfer pickups ASU had for 2023 as Mallory, in one season at ASU, exceeded the combined statistics that he compiled in five years at Michigan State.

On the season, Mallory started all 12 games and posted 48 tackles, including 10.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, as well as four QB hurries and four pass breakups. Mallory earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 recognition, and now that his playing eligibility has been exhausted, he could hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

DB Joseph McGinnis II, Stephen F. Austin

Before ASU: McGinnis spent his true freshman season at Stephen F. Austin and redshirted in 2022.

2023: McGinnis appeared in two games and registered one tackle.

2024: A redshirt sophomore in 2024, McGinnis figures to be a depth player and potential special teams contributor for ASU.

DL Tristan Monday, Wisconsin

Before ASU: The Scottsdale Saguaro alum began his college career at Wisconsin and redshirted in 2022.

2023: Monday appeared in 11 games, with starts in the first two games of the season as an interior defensive lineman, and totaled nine tackles, including 0.5 for loss on the year.

2024: Entering his redshirt sophomore season, Monday should remain in the rotation for an interior defensive line role, though it may be a challenge for him to remain in the two-deep as ASU returns Anthonie Cooper and C.J. Fite and has added the likes of Jeff Clark and Jacob Kongaika from the transfer portal.

WR Troy Omeire, Texas

Before ASU: A former four-star recruit ranked the No. 183 overall prospect from the 2020 class, Omeire spent the 2020-22 seasons at Texas, where he missed the 2020-21 seasons due to injury and appeared in four games in 2022.

2023: Omeire appeared in nine games in his first season at ASU, including starts in each of the final six games of the year. In total, he caught 20 passes for 223 yards with three touchdowns, tying Elijhah Badger for the team-lead in touchdown receptions on the year.

2024: Omeire used his combination of an excellent frame (6-4, 215) and athleticism to show a series of intriguing flashes in 2023. Entering his redshirt junior season, he should be one of ASU’s top passing targets this fall.

QB Drew Pyne, Notre Dame

Before ASU: Pyne spent the 2020-22 seasons at Notre Dame and appeared in 17 total games, including ten starts in 2022.

2023: Marred by injuries and ineffective play, Pyne’s brief tenure at ASU won’t be remembered fondly, as he completed 53.06% of his passes for 273 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in two games. He also had significant issues with fumbling problems.

2024: In a unique but not unintelligent move, Pyne entered the transfer portal and will attend Notre Dame as a student this spring with the intention to complete his degree there. It is not expected that he will participate in spring football at Notre Dame, and Pyne is believed to have plans to transfer to a different school for the 2024 season.

DB Roman Rashada, Ole Miss

Before ASU: Rashada began at the JUCO level before spending the 2022 season at Ole Miss before transferring to Arizona State to join his younger brother, Jaden, as members of the Sun Devil football program.

2023: Rashada is credited with two game appearances in 2023 for ASU but did not record any statistics.

2024: Rashada is listed as a redshirt senior on ASU’s 2024 roster and figures to add depth at multiple defensive back positions.

BYU transfer LB Tate Romney was the biggest surprise among the transfers in 2023 tied for fourth on the team in total tackles (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

LB Tate Romney, BYU

Before ASU: The Chandler High School graduate served an LDS mission after high school and then spent the 2022 season at BYU. He appeared in three games but redshirted in his lone season with the Cougars.

2023: Between the dismissal of Juwan Mitchell before the season and the decision by Will Shaffer to transfer from the program, openings emerged last fall at linebacker, and Romney took advantage of the chances and likely exceeded all that was previously expected of him for the 2023 season.

Romney ended the season tied for fourth on the team in total tackles (52), including 4.0 for loss with 1.0 sacks, as well as four pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery.

2024: Though Romney had a solid 2023 season, he faces stiff competition to remain in the starting lineup as ASU added quality transfer portal acquisitions in experienced starters Zyrus Fiaseu from San Diego State and Keyshaun Elliott from New Mexico State as well as intriguing linebacker Jordan Crook from Arkansas.

Romney has three remaining years of playing eligibility.

DL Ian Shewell, New Mexico State

Before ASU: Shewell, a Williams Field High School grad, appeared in 15 games across the 2020-22 seasons for New Mexico State, redshirting in 2021.

2023: Shewell did not appear in any games for ASU last fall.

2024: Shewell should have two remaining years of eligibility and figures to be a depth player for the foreseeable future.

DB Shamari Simmons, Austin Peay

Before ASU: Simmons spent the 2019-20 seasons at the junior college level, redshirting in 2019. He then played for FCS level program Austin Peay in 2021-22.

2023: One of the most impactful transfers on the team last year, Simmons appeared in all 12 games at safety and was the team leader in tackles with 73, including 1.5 for loss with a sack along with six pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

Simmons was the recipient of the team’s Darren Woodson Outstanding Secondary award and was named ASU’s Frank Kush Team MVP Award winner for 2023.

2024: Simmons enters his final season of eligibility poised to again be a defensive leader and potential all-conference honors candidate.

RB Cam Skattebo, Sacramento State

Before ASU: Skattebo spent the 2020-22 seasons at FCS level program Sacramento State, and during his time there, he cemented his name as one of the top FCS running backs as he was a Second-Team All-American in 2022 aver, rushing for 1,373 yards in the season.

2023: Some football players are labeled “do-it-all” athletes or “jacks of all trades,” but last year, Skattebo put a new spin on that in his first season at Arizona State as he not only caught and ran the ball, but saw ample action at quarterback and also punted throughout the year.

One of the nation’s premier all-purpose players and a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award – presented annually to the nation’s most versatile player – Skattebo played in all 12 games and rushed 164 times for 788 yards (4.8 avg.) with nine touchdowns, caught 24 passes for 286 yards and a score, completed six passes for 130 yards with a touchdown and averaged 42.3 yards per punt across eight punts on the year.

2024: In his final season of college eligibility, Skattebo will be expected to again be a prime focal point of the Sun Devil offense – hopefully in a slightly more traditional running back role and less under center at quarterback.

DL Clayton Smith, Oklahoma

Before ASU: A former five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall recruit from the 2020 class, Smith spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma. He redshirted in 2021 and appeared in four games for the Sooners in 2022.

2023: Smith appeared in 11 games with six starts in his first season with ASU, totaling 21 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks, along with seven quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.

2024: Between his value and the departure of B.J. Green to the transfer portal, Smith is poised to be a starting edge rusher for ASU in 2024 and could have all-conference caliber potential.

WR Jake Smith, USC

Before ASU: An elite recruit and the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Arizona as a senior at Scottsdale’s Notre Dame Prep, Smith began his college career at Texas, catching 25 passes for 274 yards with six touchdowns as a true freshman. The next year, he hauled in 23 receptions for 294 yards with three scores. Smith then transferred to USC prior to the 2021 season but did not play at all either in 2021 or ’22 due to injuries.

2023: Like Xavion Alford, Smith was the victim of unnecessary and illogical NCAA policies – which have since been removed – banning two-time transfers from playing immediately if they haven’t yet received their undergraduate degree. As a result, Smith was forced not to play the entire 2023 season.

2024: Smith should have a minimum of one season of playing eligibility, though it seems optimistically plausible that he could regain at least one more season of eligibility due to the significant time he’s missed because of injuries. In 2024, Smith is expected to be a key figure in ASU’s wide receivers room.

WR Melquan Stovall, Colorado State

Before ASU: Stovall arrived at ASU after having played for both Nevada (2019-21) and Colorado State (2022), totaling 121 career receptions for 1,170 yards prior to joining the Sun Devil football program.

2023: Stovall appeared in all 12 games with nine starts, caught 18 passes for 207 yards, and notched 21 rushing yards with one touchdown run. Additionally, he was ASU’s leading punt returner with a 10.63-yard average on eight punt returns and was the team’s second kickoff returner behind Elijhah Badger.

2024: Due to the fact that Stovall only appeared in three games for Colorado State in 2022, he has one remaining year of eligibility to use in 2024 and figures to remain in contention for a starting wide receiver position.

WR Jordyn Tyson, Colorado

Before ASU: As a true freshman at Colorado, Tyson showed some major flash as a downfield threat, averaging 21.4 yards per reception by totaling 470 yards on 22 catches with four touchdowns, all of which came across eight games. Ironically, his first collegiate 100-yard game against ASU with 115 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Across the final three games he played in 2022, Tyson totaled 13 receptions for 344 yards (26.5 avg.) with two touchdowns.

2023: Due to an injury suffered late in the 2022 season, Tyson missed most of the year and redshirted. Tyson is credited with three game appearances but did not record any statistics.

2024: A redshirt sophomore in 2024, if Tyson is at full strength, he should be one of the team’s top receivers and adds a downfield threat that ASU has lacked since the days of the likes of Frank Darby and Brandon Aiyuk.

OL Bram Walden, Oregon

Before ASU: A former four-star recruit from Scottsdale Saguaro High School, Walden spent the 2021-22 seasons at Oregon, appearing in two games in 2022 after redshirting the previous season.

2023: Though he wasn’t the opening day starter at left tackle, he started five games at the position among his six overall games played for ASU in 2023.

2024: When healthy, Walden should be in contention to start at offensive tackle, though there will figure to be competition among several candidates to fill the two starting tackle positions. He has two remaining years of playing eligibility.

LS Slater Zellars, California

Before ASU: The Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep graduate spent the 2018-22 seasons at Cal, serving as the team’s long snapper in 38 total games played.

2023: After transferring to ASU, Zellars was ASU’s long snapper in all 12 games of the 2023 season.

Zellars has completed his college eligibility and is a viable NFL prospect as a long snapper.