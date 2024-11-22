BYU Preview

The aspirations of earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game will be at stake in Saturday’s Top 25 matchup in Tempe, as the Sun Devils meet a Cougars team that had, up until last week, a perfect conference record. What are the strengths and weaknesses we can expect? Let’s examine ASU's upcoming opponent.









BYU Offense









In college football, it’s not uncommon for a nationally prominent team to be guided by a quarterback who may not be the prototypical pro prospect but is every bit of the proverbial “gamer” who simply finds ways to will his team to wins.









BYU has such a player under center in Jake Retzlaff. His numbers may not leap off the page, but his impact cannot be denied on the Cougars’ 9-1 record through 10 games.









The team’s QB1 in all ten games this year, Retzlaff averages 228.3 passing yards per game and has 19 touchdown throws with eight interceptions, along with 312 net rushing yards with four scores.









His season-high passing yards came in the season opener against FCS Southern Illinois, when he tossed for 348 yards on the day. In conference play, however, Retzlaff’s single-game high is 228 passing yards, and he weirdly had exactly 218 passing yards in three consecutive games at one point. He has three multi-interception games on the year but also has three games with three touchdown throws. On the ground, Retzlaff has three games with at least 50 net rushing yards, including a season-high of 81 against Oklahoma State.









If BYU needed to use a backup quarterback, a very familiar family name could see action. Treyson Bourguet, the brother of ASU’s Trenton and Coben, joined the Cougar roster this past offseason as a transfer from Western Michigan. However, he has not seen game action yet this season for Brigham Young.









For what feels like the first time since the non-conference slate, ASU does not face a nationally elite running back when BYU comes to town. Multiple Cougar runners have seen meaningful game time this season, with LJ Martin leading the way.









Martin has team-highs of 90 carries for 501 yards with five scores despite missing three games. He had 100-yard performances in back-to-back games against Oklahoma State and UCF and, most recently, had 15 carries for 76 yards against Kansas. Martin currently ranks 15th in the Big 12 in total rushing yards, but he does have a more than respectable 5.6 yards per carry average.









Second behind Martin is Hinckley Ropati, who, like Martin, has missed three games this year but has 65 carries for 357 yards with a touchdown. Ropati has four games with at least 45 rushing yards as a reserve, including a season-high 13 carries (twice) and 83 rushing yards versus UCF.









Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter have been the two clear-cut pass-catchers for the Cougars this season, as the duo has combined for 80 of the team’s 174 total receptions (46.0%) and 1,235 of the team’s 2,343 total receiving yards (52.7%) along with eight of BYU’s 20 total touchdown receptions.









Roberts leads the way with 42 receptions for 659 yards (15.7 avg.) with four scores. He had a pair of 100-yard games earlier in the season in non-conference action and has had a very solid recent stretch as he averages 77.7 receiving yards per game across his past three outings.









Lassiter, a former Eastern Michigan transfer and the son of late Arizona Cardinal Kwamie Lassiter has 38 catches for 576 yards (15.2 avg.) with four touchdowns in nine games. He had two games with at least 120 receiving yards earlier in the season and caught at least four passes per game across a five-game stretch.









Former UConn transfer Keelan Marion ranks third on the team with 16 catches for 262 yards with one touchdown, while Parker Kingston has ten catches for 145 yards with a score.









Though he has only seven receptions this year, tight end Mata’ava Ta’ase, a graduate of Mesa’s Mountain View High School and a former Southern Utah Transfer, has made them count. Three have gone for touchdowns, and he has 76 total receiving yards.









BYU has not released weekly game notes or a depth chart yet for this game, but the offensive line has seen left tackle Caleb Etienne and left guard Weylin Lapuaho, while center Connor Pay has seven starts, with Bruce Mitchell having started the other three at center, along with a fourth start earlier in the season at right guard. Brayden Keim started the first nine games at right tackle, with Isaiah Jatta starting last week. Austin Leausa has five starts at right guard, while Sonny Makasini has four.









BYU Offense Summary









Statistically on a national scale, BYU ranks 32nd in red zone offense (.895), ties for 37th in sacks allowed (1.40 per game), ties for 38th in scoring offense (31.6), ties for 49th in tackles for loss per game (5.00 per game), ties for 54th in turnovers lost (13), is 57th in total offense (397.3), 59th in passing offense (234.3), and ties for 62nd in rushing offense (163.0).









BYU has notable struggles in its third down conversions, as the Cougars rank 121st nationally (.319).









Though the BYU offense doesn’t jump off the page, Retzlaff has found ways to win and he has capable backs and receivers to work with.