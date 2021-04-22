ASUDevils - State of the spring: Hurley provides program updates, roster overhaul

As the dust settles on the 2020-21 college basketball season and the ensuing transfer portal activity and NBA Draft decisions, Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley participated in a Zoom call with members of the media Thursday to share his thoughts on the latest developments for the Sun Devil program.

Unconventional approach follows an unexpected season

Arizona State entered last season with high expectations following the return of guard Remy Martin and addition of young talent like guard Josh Christopher and forward Marcus Bagley. Yet a rash of injuries, COVID pauses, and roster issues led to a disappointing season for a team ranked in preseason polls. Following the struggles, Hurley returned home, opened the transfer portal, and got to work.

“I’ve done some things very unconventional that I haven’t done before,” said Hurley, following an 11-14 season for ASU. “I’m motivated and hungry based on the taste that last season left in my mouth. It took a couple of days because I felt exhausted by last season, felt drained. Got busy as kids announced they were going to the portal and just was very aggressive on the phone.”

Phone calls were aided by one of Hurley’s visual aids – a whiteboard that still sits in his living room.

“That had the roster on it. It had potential recruits that we were talking with. It had an assistant coaching pool,” Hurley explained. “It was a detailed board that even when I wasn’t in the office, I was staring at it, and I was making adjustments as things were changing. If you had a before and now of what that looked like, it would be a pretty unique situation.”

Even in departure, Hurley still aided by assistants

Hurley’s right-hand man throughout his time at Arizona State has been former associate head coach Rashon Burno, who was named the head coach at Northern Illinois on March 6. Just a week ago, assistant coach Anthony Coleman stepped down from his position to spend more time with his family. Even without Burno and Coleman on staff, Hurley said he held conversations with both about the state of things in the program.

“There were quite a few consultations I’ll call them with coach Burno,” a grinning Hurley told reporters. “And coach Coleman was terrific with me as well as he was sorting out the next step for him. So those guys, even though they departed, we were very much in touch with each other and communicating.”

As Hurley spent time navigating the portal without the same ordinary help from his assistant coaches, he said at times it felt like he was on an island.

“It did feel like maybe ‘Survivor,’” Hurley remarked of his work reconstructing ASU’s roster. “Like, was I going to be the last guy on the island at one point? But as kids started really believing in what we were doing and we were getting closer with some guys we felt great about, everything started to come into focus.”

With Burno and Coleman gone, Hurley’s added Loyola Chicago assistant Jermaine Kimbrough and Kentucky assistant Joel Justus. Devils Digest has confirmed reports of the hiring of Kimbrough and Justus, but Hurley was unable to comment on the topic as the hires have yet to be approved by ASU’s human resources department.

Justus’s addition gives ASU an elite recruiter on its staff, as well as a coach who was instrumental in the development of NBA talent such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyler Herro and Immanuel Quickley.

New transfer rules could change the landscape of college basketball

The NCAA’s approval of the one-time transfer rule – allowing players to transfer without needing to sit out – has increased player movement. Already the Sun Devils have seen the departure of guard Jaelen House to New Mexico, guard Holland Woods and forward Taeshon Cherry to Grand Canyon, and forward Chris Osten to Northern Illinois. Freshman forward Pavlo Dziuba and walk-on Kyle Feit are also in the portal.

Hurley replaced ASU’s departures with a slew of transfer additions, adding four transfers – Illinois State guard DJ Horne, Toledo guard Marreon Jackson, Boston College guard Jay Heath and Robert Morris forward AJ Bramah – who combined to average 68.7 points per game at their previous schools.

The roster movement throughout the country is something Hurley attributed to the new rule, but the Sun Devil head coach was unable to pinpoint whether or not the surge was due to issues with the pandemic or not.

“I think it’s going to be what college basketball is like moving forward,” said Hurley. An updated list via VerbalCommits.com said 1440 players have transferred in 2021, by far the most in the history of the sport. “This is now a new era. Student-athletes are going to have the same rights as everyone else to maneuver and have a chance to figure out what’s best for them.

“You’ve gotta be ready for the second season. You go through a season, and you’ve gotta bounce back and be prepared… It was a roller coaster ride these last six weeks, but it’s brought us to, I think, a pretty good place and put me in a really good frame of mind.”