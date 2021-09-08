Remarkable turnover numbers continue for ASU; RB’s resting nicks & bruises

Since October 2019, the Sun Devils rank fifth in the nation in total takeaways with 38. That statistical achievement is even more impressive when considering that the four programs ahead of ASU have each played more than 20 games while Herm Edwards’s squad has been limited to just 13 contests. Arizona State ranks first in the country in total turnovers forced in the team’s last 12 games with no other program in the nation exceeding the 30-turnover mark.

Pierce’s interception was the first of three turnovers for SUU quarterback Justin Miller, who was picked off for the first two interceptions of senior linebacker Darien Butler’s career. The Arizona State defense finished its opening game of 2021 with four turnovers forced, continuing a remarkable run of chaotic defense for the Sun Devils.

“Everybody was on me,” said Pierce. “Everybody was like, ‘you gotta finish in the end zone.’ I thought I was gonna get there, but they made a good play. I was just excited to start the season off like that and give our offense great field position.”

Pierce started the turnover party for ASU with a near pick-six on the first defensive possession of the season. With a brigade of blockers in front, Pierce was tripped up from behind at the SUU 3-yard line after pressure on third down resulted in a wobbling pass sent in his direction.

“It’s a dream start,” said graduate student defensive back Deandre Pierce after setting the lofty goal of 30 turnovers forced this season during the preseason. “Four turnovers in the first half, and we really didn’t get any in the second half, so I was actually kind of bummed out about that, I guess. That’s the thing we always harp on. Get at least three takeaways a game and get it back to our offense and let them take control of the game.”

Behind the Sun Devils, no other team tallied a mark higher than USC’s 2.7 per game. That turnover fortune continued in a positive manner for ASU on Thursday night in the Devils’ 41-14 season-opening win over Southern Utah as the unit now led by Pierce picked up where they left off, forcing the Thunderbirds into four turnovers.

Small sample sizes lead some to believe that Arizona State’s absurd turnovers per game mark in 2020 was unrepeatable. In the four games played during the pandemic shortened season, the defense co-coordinated by Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis forced opponents into 3.3 turnovers per game.

***

The lone fumble forced by Arizona State was recovered by graduate student defensive lineman D.J. Davidson. With a team-leading six tackles and the fumble recovery to go along with it, Davidson was named Pac-12 defensive lineman of the week on Tuesday morning.

“I did fairly well, but I’ve still got a lot more that I can do with my hands,” said Davidson when asked about his performance. “There’s a lot I left out there. I could’ve done better.”

On the first of two touchdown drives for Southern Utah, Davidson was whistled for a personal foul after grasping the facemask of a Thunderbird running back. That penalty and an adjusted rushing defense without star defensive lineman Jermayne Lole are both things the experienced Sun Devil said needed to be worked on.

“I think we did fairly well,” said Davidson of the defensive performance. “Again, there’s just a lot of room for improvement for us. We’re supposed to have shutouts, so that’s our expectation in the defensive room.”

In their first game under interim defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson, Pierce said Henderson praised the performance of his group.

“He really said we played a great game,” claimed Pierce, who finished with four tackles to go along with the interception. “Just like I said, we’ve got to clean up the eye control. Stop looking at the quarterback when we’re in man coverage and more of the receivers. That’s how we make plays on the ball.”

Following the first game of the year, Edwards told reporters that the Sun Devils had played themselves. Pierce echoed that sentiment while reflecting on the turnovers seen in their first game action.

“It’s really all about us. We play as great as we want to be, and we play as bad as we allow ourselves to be,” said Pierce. “As long as we hold ourselves to a high standard and we go out and execute, it’s really all on us.”

Aguano reviews running back performances in season opener

On Monday, Herm Edwards made a note of the Sun Devils' success when rushing for over 200 yards in a game. During the past two years, ASU is 9-1 in games in which the rushing attack goes over 200 yards, and with six rushing touchdowns in the first game of the year, running backs coach Shaun Aguano was pleased with his group’s performance.

“I think that’s our goal,” Aguano said of the 200-yard mark. In 2020, Arizona State met that mark in three of the four games. “I’m nudging (offensive coordinator Zak) Hill to run the football, but I think it’s a good balance for us to run the football at the 200 to 250-yard mark.”

The bulk of the second half workload was given to redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata, who finished with 11 carries to lead all Sun Devils. But, the first half saw a split workload for redshirt senior Rachaad White and sophomore DeaMonte Trayanum, who combined for 13 carries and 116 yards on the ground.

“It’s going to be a long season, and I want to make sure that our guys go into the season pretty healthy,” said Aguano. “There’s always going to be nicks and bruises, but I wanted to get the younger guys a good feel of the game.”

Trayanum left Thursday’s game with what appeared to be an ankle injury, and both he and Ngata were not full participants during the media’s viewing period for Tuesday’s practice. When asked, Aguano downplayed the injuries.

“Yeah, he’s going to be OK,” said Aguano of Trayanum. “Just nicks and bruises, and we’ll keep him out precaution wise – and Daniyel as well. Just precautions, and it gives the other guys more reps. I know what those other guys can do, and so hopefully, we can just keep them healthy.”

On each of the six rushing touchdowns Arizona State had in its opener, fullback Case Hatch was on the field and finding someone to block. The Sun Devil captain continued to pave the way for success for the backs, something he takes great pride in.

“It’s pretty cool when you’re a fullback, and you play such a role like that where all six touchdowns came off of a block that you made,” said Hatch. “It’s pretty special.”

Hatch said despite his presence, he won’t be nudging Zak Hill for extra playing time, instead trusting the coach to know the right time to run the football.

“With the running backs that we have, it’s going to be a special year for our run game.”

