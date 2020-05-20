ASU is certainly not alone in navigating a new landscape of a recruiting process, yet recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce knows the Sun Devils are well equipped to deal with this virtual reality.

Hod Rabino: Has the virtual recruiting process worked to ASU’s advantage?

Antonio Pierce: “Yes. It helps us because nobody gets to go to a campus in-person. So, it’s all about presentation and I don’t think you can find a better group of guys, obviously from some of our backgrounds with TV and media that know how to put together a better presentation.

“So, in this virtual world, it’s about how you present it and how you keep people engaged for hours or 30 minutes at a time. That’s challenging, especially when everybody’s trying to pull at the same kids. But for us, it’s business as usual, to be honest. We’ve had a lot of virtual tours, a lot of virtual meetings with recruits. They like to do that a little bit more because we get to show them the screen. We can share things with them that you couldn’t do on facetime, and that you couldn’t do even in-person, to be honest, other than having them on campus. So, our people are doing great stuff.

“Now, there’s going to be a decommitment stage. We know that there’s going to be a fire exit emergency coming up soon or whenever everything gets open. And we’ll prepare for that as well. So where are the right guys? And I think you read articles and you read things about the players you’re recruiting and you hear what they say and our message is resonating to them.”

Hod Rabino: Without getting into specifics of course, are you pleased with the school’s recruiting efforts in the Midwest and Southeast?

Antonio Pierce: “Yes, without a question. Thanks to you, you guys (writers for recruiting websites) have done a great job of getting articles written about those prospects. And what you're seeing now is a team that for two years, really put an emphasis on California and the West Coast, and today saying ‘okay, we’re going to recruit nationally at certain positions.’ And to be in the top-10, top-seven, top-five with some of the schools that we're at. People see our name right next to those other programs and say ‘wow, how is that program (ASU) there?’ And again, it's about getting our name out there.

“I said we as only going to get four to eight kids not from the West Coast and I was wrong. We’ll probably be anywhere from 10 to 14, to be honest. That’s not going to be just (offensive and defensive) linemen, that’s going to be at other positions as well. It's just one of those years where I think we made a strong enough push in December and January and we've done a good enough job with the virtual world of recruiting, that we've gained enough interest in these players who are going to make a big impact for the future of our program.” Hod Rabino: Have you noticed a higher number of recruits committing early because they feel their senior seasons being in doubt due to the Coronavirus?

Antonio Pierce: “Everybody's trying to lock in a spot, and that's why you got to be careful in this day with recruiting. It’s never final until they sign. That's why you just keep going about your business. You have a plan. You have the group of guys that you really, really, really want. And you have the ones you’ve got to be careful with. That’s why you need to be smart and cool. It’s being strategic. It’s playing chess, not checkers.

“If we’re smart about it, if we handle our business and we do our due diligence, we’ll recruit the right guys. I don’t think we’re being catfished by anybody so far. We just got to do a good job of just really just dialing into the mom and dad, the support system of those student-athletes to get a clearer and better picture.”

