Six years ago, the Oregon State Beavers toppled the Arkansas Razorbacks for their first College World Series victory since they won two in a row back in 2007. Since then, they have made appearances in every NCAA tournament, including a regional championship in 2022. Prior to the start of their series with Arizona State, the Beavers boasted a 22-4 record (4-3 Pac-12) and were ranked fifth in the country. For Willie Bloomquist’s squad, their work was certainly cut out for them.





A star for the Beavers so far has been none other than the Golden Spikes contender himself: Travis Bazzana. Bazzana boasted a team-leading .465 batting average atop the leadoff spot, with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs. His power numbers are among the best in the country, and he’s drawn much attention for the upcoming MLB draft. Starting Game 1, Bazzana would make his presence known, taking ASU’s Bradyn Barnes deep to right field to give Oregon State an early 1-0 lead.





Barnes, a freshman arm for the Sun Devils, made his first collegiate start against OSU in Game 1. He pitched to just four batters before getting relieved by Matt Tieding, who took on the majority of the Beaver’s lineup. It would be a difficult task for the right-hander, as the Oregon State lineup tabbed him for six runs.





Arizona State’s bats stayed hot, coming off their 5-0 run in the previous week against UNLV, California, and GCU. They would ultimately put in eight runs of their own, a total that, on most days, would constitute a victory. Brandon Compton had the best day overall, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs. But ASU’s efforts wouldn’t be enough for Oregon State’s 13-run offensive campaign as they dropped Game 1 13-8.





Game 2 played out more like a pitcher’s duel up until the later stages, with Connor Markl going five and two-thirds innings whilst allowing just four runs and striking out six. But things would fall apart for the Sun Devils in the bottom of the eighth, as Oregon State lit up Wyatt Halvorson for five unanswered runs to take Game 2 by a final score of 9-1.





The big story of Game 2 was Oregon State’s Jacob Kmatz’ complete game. Up until the ninth inning, Kmatz shut down the Arizona State lineup, going eight shutout innings while striking out six. Eamonn Lance would take away the shutout, launching a solo home run to left center to give the Sun Devils their only tally of the ballgame. But a pop-out in foul territory to Ryan Campos ultimately sealed ASU’s fate, as they lost the series and dropped back below the .500 mark.





Game 3 started the way each of the first two contests began: an Oregon State offensive first inning. Already trailing 4-0 heading into the third, ASU decided enough was enough. Arizona State responded with a four-run top half of the inning, led by a Kien Vu opposite-field two-run blast. Oregon State pushed for three of their own in the bottom half, but ASU came sizzling right back with three in the fourth. Now a 7-7 ballgame, many fans had high hopes the Sun Devils could walk away with a win against one of the best teams in the country.





Sadly however, ASU would fail to score in the final five innings of the ballgame thanks to strong bullpen efforts from Oregon State. OSU collected a couple more runs in the sixth and seventh innings, ultimately being the final runs of the game that would finalize the sweep of the Sun Devils 9-7. Oregon State (25-4, 7-3 Pac-12) gave ASU (15-17, 6-9 Pac-12) little margin for error as they walked away with the spoils and now prepare themselves for their College World Series run.





Overall, Arizona State was outscored 31-16 against the red-hot Beavers, a bruising many had anticipated entering Goss Stadium. Though the Sun Devils will come home battered, it shouldn’t be forgotten the efforts they made to stay in those ball games. Their two-out hitting approach (.364 batting average in such instances) took many by surprise, but the issue to monitor moving forward was the less-than-desirable bullpen efforts this weekend. Arms that were usually dependable this year got roughed up this weekend; I will try and find their bearings once again.





Arizona State will take on GCU once again on Tuesday, this time across town at the Lopes' Brazell Field, hoping to reclaim some of the magic they lost in the state Oregon.



