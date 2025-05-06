Northern Illinois WR transfer Akim Lanieux commits to ASU

In what may be the last transfer portal addition for the Sun Devil offense this season, 6-foot-6 205-pound Northern Illinois wide receiver transfer Akim Lanieux announced his pledge to Arizona State. The wideout who transferred from Dodge City (Kan.) Community College to Northern Illinois entered the transfer portal last month after spending just one semester in that school. In his sophomore year at Dodge City, he posted 20 receptions for 378 yards and two touchdowns.

Since he redshirted his year at Dodge City after prepping at Plaquemine (La.) High School Lanieux will arrive in Tempe with two years of eligibility. That eligibility number could increase since the courts determined last year that junior college seasons are not counted toward Division I eligibility and could rule again in that direction for future years.





Lanieux is the fourth transfer at this position, joining the trio of Jaren Hamilton (Alabama), Jalen Moss (Fresno State), and Noble Johnson (Clemson), who all arrived in the spring and participated in spring practice. The Sun Devils also added four freshmen wide receivers: Cory Butler, Uriah Neloms, Harry Hassman, and Chance Ables. The first three were also spring practice participants, while the latter sat out the sessions due to injury.