ASU football started its season in a resounding fashion, with as many of the 43 new players on the roster contributing to its 40-3 victory over Northern Arizona.









Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense





The main storyline coming into Thursday’s game was how transfer quarterback Emory Jones would play, and while he largely didn’t disappoint, it was transfer running back Xazavian Valladay who truly dazzled on Thursday night.





Valladay rushed 15 times for 118 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt. He scored two touchdowns on the night, including a 27-yard score early in the third quarter, where he practically walked into the end zone.





“I was ready to get out and play a football game with my new team,” Valladay said. “But give all to God. It was definitely a great feeling just to be back on the field with my new family.”





As for Jones, he was not asked to do too much in the game, especially in the second half when ASU was trying to run the clock out with the ground game. He did make some nice throws, especially to transfer tight end, Messiah Swinson. He hit the six-foot-eight-inch target three times for 50 yards.





“First time wearing cleats out there on that field,” Jones stated. “So, it was all new for me. Definitely was a little amped up and excited at the beginning of the game but I settled down, I feel like.”





On the adverse side for Jones, he will have to learn how to slide or run out of bounds on his rushes against bigger and faster FBS opponents. Too many of the quarterback’s rushes Thursday ended up with him getting hammered by NAU’s defense. He also was sacked in ASU territory late in the second quarter, fumbling on the play. The play led to NAU’s only points on the night.





“Yeah, we’re going to have a little conversation,” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. “… (He’s) got to learn how to slide. I don’t want him taking hits. It’s not worth it. It’s just not worth it. That’s what I tell every quarterback. Know when the journey’s over because you’ve got to play the next play. I don’t want to have to be walking out there and say, man, are you alright? Your helmet’s all sideways and all that. Just slide, man.”





Jones finished the game an efficient 13-18 with 150 yards through the air, and he had 48 yards on 11 carries, scoring two touchdowns.





Another newcomer making a slight impact on offense was transfer wideout Charles Hall IV. The senior took a reverse for 20 yards and a first down on ASU’s first touchdown drive in the second quarter.





Defense





ASU’s defense as a whole looked good on Thursday, holding the Lumberjacks to 120 total yards. The fresh faces did their part in the performance, especially the new defensive backs.





Transfer safety Chris Edmonds had the play of the game on defense. He was in the right place at the right time early in the third quarter, catching a pass off of a deflection for an interception. He took the interception to the house, but it was called back due to holding being called on Sun Devil defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott.





Edmonds finished the game with one solo tackle, one pass breakup, and the interception.





Transfers Ro Torrence and Khoury Bethley were the other new defensive backs showing out for the Sun Devils Thursday. Torrence did have a 15-yard facemask penalty early in the second quarter but finished tied for second among ASU players with four total tackles. Bethley had three total tackles on the night, and his two solo tackles were both for loss.





Junior college transfer James Djonkam also had a solid outing for ASU. He recorded four solo tackles, one of which was for a loss.





Special Teams





Other than Valladay, the newcomer with the best game was kicker Carter Brown. The true freshman showed his range, something ASU has lacked from its kickers the past few seasons, hitting two field goals of 44 yards. He finished a perfect 4-4.