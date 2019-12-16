Prentice Gill tries not to think about the worst nights of his collegiate coaching career. Problem is, hints and reminders sit at every turn of his new job, a job where he is supposed to use those terrible moments as positives to help the program that caused him so much anguish.







“My perception of Arizona State was they broke my heart,” Gill said. “My perception of Arizona State has never been great, I’m not going to lie, just because of how they’ve done me in my coaching career.”





Gill thought back to the first memory of his ASU torture. Then a staff assistant at USC, Gill didn’t even bother to go into the Coliseum locker room post-game that night. He didn’t change out of his coaching attire. He just walked to his car and drove home in silence -- frustration from Jaelen Strong’s Hail Mary catch lingering like a bad breakup.





Then, of course, the image of Brandon Aiyuk’s double-move has painstakingly been etched in his mind. Granted it’s fresh. The then-Oregon offensive analyst was in Tempe last month, on the

near sideline as Jayden Daniels’ lob landed in the pocket of Aiyuk and effectively knocked Gill’s Ducks out of the College Football Playoff.





For now, he seems OK keeping those images on the backburner.





The day after ASU’s Territorial Cup victory, coach Herm Edwards and deputy athletic director Jean Boyd phoned the young Gill. On Saturday, he was officially announced as one of ASU’s new assistant coaches and assistant recruiting coordinator.





As the title itself suggests, Gill is touted as an outstanding recruiter. He grew up in Southern California and his father coached at Narbonne High School. In time, he had formed connections with some of the top prospects around Los Angeles and had relationships with coaches in the area.





One of whom was ASU linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce. He said his father introduced him to the former Super Bowl champion when Pierce headed the football program at Long Beach Poly.