Arizona State’s new offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh had his introductory press conference with the media on Wednesday, and above all else, the 35-year coaching veteran expressed his interest and anticipation in joining Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils for the 2021 season.





“I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Coach Edwards and I’m really excited to join his staff, and I’m looking forward to working with this entire offensive staff in particular,” Cavanaugh explained.





Cavanaugh joins the Sun Devils after a three-year stint with the Syracuse Orange as the offensive line coach under head coach Dino Babers. The former Orange offensive line coach expressed that the interview process with Edwards and the Sun Devils was a “pretty normal” process with his surplus of years in the business but was specifically enticed by the presence of offensive coordinator Zak Hill.





“I have had quite a few conversations with Zak Hill and was truly impressed,” Cavanaugh mentioned.





In the shortened 2020 season, the Sun Devil offense saw significant improvements in the running game under Hill, finishing first among Power-Five offenses with 6.4 yards per carry. While that number is certainly juiced due to ASU’s small sample size of four games and the exceptional debuts of freshman running back Chip Trayanum and junior back Rachaad White, it’s also a notable credit to the development and growth of the Sun Devil offensive line, a group that has made leaps and bounds over the past two years in Tempe.





Cavanaugh, a coach who prides himself simple yet hard and honest, blue-collar work in the trenches, looks to continue the upward trajectory of the offensive front that helped propel the Sun Devils to a Pac-12 best 264.5 rushing yards per contest. At Syracuse, the veteran offensive line coach provided instant dividends in the Orange run game, increasing the team’s rushing averages and racking up a school-record 38 rushing touchdowns in 2018.





“I’ve watched quite a bit of film on this group, and they are really physical. We are just going to continue to work hard and develop the guys (to be better),” the veteran coach said. “We want them to be working hard daily on technique. For me, repetition is the greatest teacher; we are going to work really hard on that.”





However, playing offensive line is about more than just paving the way for an all-expenses-paid trip to the endzone for the Sun Devil running backs; it’s about protecting the crown jewel of the offense as well, the quarterback.





The 35-year veteran is also so stranger to pass protection. At Nebraska, Cavanaugh’s group ranked in the top 15 nationally in fewest sacks allowed and at Oregon State, he was tasked with protecting quarterback Sean Mannion, who set single-season and career conference records for yards through the air.





In Tempe, Cavanaugh now embraces a group that has to embody that double-edged philosophy more than ever before with Sun Devil star quarterback, sophomore Jayden Daniels, who will be particularly poised for peak performance as he enters his third year under center in maroon and gold this fall.





For ASU’s offensive line to continue to benefit from the fruits of their labor, Cavanaugh has several key philosophies on which the veteran will stand on in Tempe.





“Two words: toughness and technique,” Cavanaugh affirmed. “We want to be really physical and obviously establish the run game, but also protect the quarterback, our pass-thrower. (But mainly) toughness and technique, I pride myself on working hard on that.”





Cavanaugh also expressed his interest in keeping ASU’s group as cohesive as possible, stressing the ability to stay on the same page in order to achieve results.





“As an offensive line unit, you have to communicate,” the experienced coach worded. “That communication has to be great, and we all have to be on the same page. To me, I’m going to coach my guys hard and work them hard (on communication).”





Cavanaugh has a reputation for developing offensive lineman and helping them take the next step. At Oregon State, Cavanaugh produced three All-Americans and 23 all-conference recognitions. During his time at Syracuse, Cavanaugh developed three linemen who embarked to the NFL, including Arizona Cardinals tackle Koda Martin.





Eager to develop the next crop of men in the trenches, Cavanaugh touched on his desire to bond and mesh with the Sun Devil front, whom he is still yet to meet.





“I’ve watched a lot of film, but I haven’t really gotten to meet with them yet, so I look forward to that,” Cavanaugh said, smiling. “I’d like to do a lot of things (with the group) that we aren’t able to do with this crazy pandemic, but in a normal world, I’d have the guys over to my house so they can hang out with my wife and I, so they can eat, and we can feed them well, so I’m looking forward to all that.”





The final factor that sparked Cavanaugh’s in ASU was his familiarity with Pac-12 football itself. From 2005-2014, Cavanaugh spent 10 seasons as the offensive line coach at Oregon State under head coach Mike Riley, before following him to Nebraska for three years to boot.





Under Riley, Cavanaugh helped the offense achieved numerous offensive records en route to six bowl appearances in seven winning seasons. The Beavers went 5-2 in those bowl appearances and his offensive line facilitated six 1,000-yard rushing seasons for backs Yvenson Bernard and Jacquizz Rodgers, who grabbed three apiece.





“I spent a total of 13 years with Coach Riley…coaching in this conference was one of the things that really intrigued me to get back here,” Cavanaugh asserted. “I’ve got a lot of great friends out here, and then obviously week in and week out, it’s great competition. So, it’s good to be back.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!