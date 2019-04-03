Talking Wednesday morning to a source familiar with ASU guard Luguentz Dort’s thinking concerning a potential entrance into the NBA draft, it does appear that the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year is leaning towards testing the waters which could possibly make Dort ASU’s first ever “one-and-done” player.



Nancy Audent, a Montreal-based reporter for TVA Sports, reported Tuesday that Dort, a native of Montreal, Quebec will make his announcement there next week.

The source Devils Digest talked to said that as of this morning no decision regarding the June 20th NBA draft was finalized but that Dort and his camp “are getting to the end” of that deliberation process regarding the guard’s decision and that the Sun Devil player was excepted to make that decision “early next week” in Montreal where he spent the last several days consulting with his family and advisors before returning to Tempe on Tuesday.

Dort has until April 21st to make his NBA draft decision formal.

Regarding Audent’s report, the individual Devils Digest talked to stated that there was nothing definitive regarding Dort’s decision but that he was “leaning” towards declaring for the NBA draft, and Dort was likely to make that decision in-public and in-person in Montreal.

The Arizona State staff, as well as those close to Dort, have been receiving continuous feedback from NBA executives regarding the guard’s draft prospects, and have been gathering as much information as possible to make a prudent decision.

The source we talked to did confirm that Dort has already been contacted by several agents that are interested in representing the guard.

New NCAA rules enacted in August of 2018, allow early entrants into the NBA draft to hire an agent who must be certified by the NCAA, who can assist the player in the pre-draft process and can pay for players’ meals, lodging and travel during what is termed the negotiation period.

The player has to terminate the relationship by a May 29th deadline if they elect to return to school.

As of Wednesday morning, Dort has not hired an agent and was still in the process of contacting the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee to receive information regarding his NBA draft prospects. Dort must complete that process by April 11th.

Both the hiring of an agent and formally contacting the committee are fully expected to take place early next week coinciding with Dort’s formal announcement.

The source close to Dort said that some of the draft projections he has received from NBA front offices have Dort selected in the last ten spots of the first round between no. 20-30.

Several online mock drafts share that opinion, and some have Dort being picked early in the second round. Devils Digest has learned that Dort’s performance in the NBA Draft Combine to be held in Chicago between May 14-19 and the ensuing feedback resulting from that event will be vital in Dort’s final decision ahead of the aforementioned May 29th deadline.

“He has a pretty good shot at being selected in the last ten spots the first round,” the source indicated to Devils Digest Wednesday morning, “and he could move up depending on how he does in the combine. Everything is positive, but we are going to play it safe and decide what’s best for Lu and not put him at risk (of not being able to return to ASU).

“Everything will depend on how Lu does in the combine, and that will lead him to a decision on whether he stays in the draft or comes back. I’m not worried about him going out there and competing. We will obviously listen to the feedback from the NBA guys, but in the end, it will be Lu’s decision and whatever decision he’ll make we will support it.”

If the feedback received from the NBA is tilted in the direction of a first-round projection then Dort is expected to remain in the draft and not return to ASU. The fact that Dort has already, according to a source, “been contacted by multiple agents”, could indicate that a first-round selection is currently the plausible draft projection Dort will ultimately receive from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

Dort paced Arizona State this past season averaging 16.1 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds. His performance earned him a spot on the Pac-12’s all-defensive team as well as the all-conference’s second-team.

Dort’s defensive prowess and “will to win” have caught the eyes of NBA teams, as well some areas of his game like his decision making and perimeter shooting which have improved throughout the season.

The possible departure of Dort would be quite significant for ASU, who is already losing senior forward and first-team all-conference selection Zylan Cheatham. If Dort stays with the Sun Devils, he will rejoin fellow second-team all-conference selection guard Remy Martin, making ASU the only Pac-12 squad to return a tandem of all-conference guards for the 2019-20 season.

“Lu is very calm and humble about the process,” the source told Devils Digest. “He’s asking a lot of questions and taking his time. Not too many 19-year old kids would come back home and try to enjoy the process with his family. But that’s Lu. He's trying to make a family decision.”