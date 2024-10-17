Know Your Foe: Cincinnati

Midway through the season, if ASU is considered to be the biggest surprise in the Big 12, Cincinnati is surely not far behind. The Bearcats present an explosive passing offense and a defense that doesn’t yield many points. The Front Office News Publisher JT Smith offers his insight on ASU’s upcoming opponent.

















DevilsDigest: At the halfway mark, Cincinnati stands at 4-2, 2-1 in Big 12 play. Much like Arizona State, it’s a team coming off a three-win season in 2023, so I have to believe that Cincinnati fans are elated with these results. Do you feel that the Bearcats have performed true to expectations, or did they truly exceed them?



















JT Smith: “Honestly, after the UCF win, I think they're exceeding expectations right now. The thing that sucks, and I keep bringing this up every interview, you see Pitt, a top 25 team, and Cincinnati just donated a win to them. It's one of those games that they should have won, and the season looks a lot better. But honestly, after only winning three games last year, Cincinnati already won four games at the halfway point, got a chance for a bowl, and that's all you can ask for.





















DevilsDigest: What do you think the difference is between this year's team and last year's team? Are there other aspects other than just better talent?

















JT Smith: “So that's a two-part question. ASU has a couple of talented players who were on the Bearcats team last year in, Justin Wodtly and Chamon Metayer. Every time I watch ASU, they're making a few plays here and there. So, I feel like Cincinnati lost some good talent. But I feel like their quarterback position is playing a lot better than it did last year when they had Emory Jones, and ASU has experience with him. No slight to him, but Brendan Sorsby is a step up. He's making a lot of throws that last year were missed.

















“When adversity hit last year, the (former head coach) Luke Fickell guys and (current head coach) Scott Satterfield guys fought a little bit and didn't stick together, and we’re not seeing that this year. This year, they lost to Pitt, and if this game had been last year, I think this team would have crumbled. I don't know if that team would have gone and beaten Miami (Ohio) on the road. They lost to Texas Tech by three points, and if they had played there last year, I thought they probably would have just gotten smacked. They've done a good job of getting the people that fit into the culture, and it's really helping develop the team, and I think that's why they're doing a lot better. A Pitt game had the potential to be a backbreaker early in the season, and it didn’t.”





















DevilsDigest: Let’s talk about the offense, which is a very explosive one. It’s interesting that in a conference where offenses are all about the running game, Cincinnati is an anomaly. Not that they have a horrible running game by any means, but their passing game is one of the best in the conference. What kind of scheme are they running, and what allows them to be as efficient as they are?



















JT Smith: “The scheme is still the same as last year, and it’s normally 11 personnel. I think Brendan Sorsby can make more throws, and the offense can hit more shot plays. The thing with the running game that’s helping is they have a lot of playmakers. New tight end Joe Royer transfers from Ohio State. He's been magnificent all year. I feel like wide receiver Xzavier Henderson has taken a step up. He's a little dinged up and didn’t have one of his better games against UCF. The thing that makes them hard to defend is that sometimes they can go two tight ends or spread you out with three or four receivers if need be.

















“The running game is still legit. Against Texas Tech, they were down to their fourth-string running back for the majority of the game and still played them close. Running back Corey Kiner is a monster. He was playing with an abs or rib injury and was super taped up against some UCF, but he was still rushed for about 80 yards. The offense has better efficiency, and Sorsby has taken care of the ball so well. They've been pretty lucky with injuries and are in good health on the line. They have lots of players that played a lot of football, so that helps as well.





















DevilsDigest: If you're the ASU defensive coordinator, what do you think is the best scheme you would employ to try to slow down this Cincinnati offense?



















JT Smith: “That's a good question. I would say it depends on how ASU trusts its corners. If you trust them to play solid against Xzavier Henderson, then I would work my butt off against Joe Royer. The third and fourth options in this passing game are solid, but if you can control Henderson and Royer, that's half the battle.

















“But the Bearcats are going to run the ball. I feel like they'll be a little bit healthier this week in the running back position. You want to know where Corey Kinder is at all times. But if you control those two guys in the passing game, I think ASU can make the Bearcats less efficient, possibly.”