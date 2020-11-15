It was hardly a straight-line journey from Louisiana to Arizona for 2021 ASU signee Demari Williams, but the guard’s move with his family to the valley and a Phoenix-area school made the choice to become a Sun Devil that much easier. Williams shared with us his basketball background, the tough decisions he had to make about his basketball career, what drew him to Arizona State and his level of expectations once he arrives in Tempe.

“First time I picked up a basketball, I believe when I was in kindergarten. So, I've been playing pretty much my whole life. And I was playing football and basketball until sixth grade before I decided to just focus on basketball. My dad, he played college basketball; because of his experience and knowledge, he always knew a little bit more about basketball than football. I think that's also why I pursued it and focused on basketball because he's worked with me my whole life. The first big game I had was probably an AAU game in fifth grade. I actually hit a buzzer-beater three to end the game; it was wild. From there, I just focused on actually pursuing basketball and setting the football down.

“I was not always the tallest. I used to be very short, actually. In my freshman year of high school, I was six foot and had serious knee pains, I would play, but I was I would always be in pain, and I could barely move. And then next summer, I went from 6-1 to 6-4. And then that year, that same year, I think around December, I had another growth spurt from around 6-4 to about 6-6. I’m supposed to be still growing as we speak, so I don’t even think I’m done growing yet, which is awesome. I might end up 6-7.

“I was born in New Orleans, and me and my family moved to Houston because of Hurricane Katrina. Everybody talks about football being so big in Texas, but I would say basketball is really on the come-up, especially Houston basketball. I'm not sure if you’ve heard this, but I believe Houston might be the best basketball town in the country. As far as individual players, Houston has a lot of basketball talent and a lot of things that can grow. People will know Houston as a talented place for basketball.

Williams: "Houston has a lot of basketball talent, and a lot of things that can grow. People will know Houston as a talented place for basketball."(fbherlad.com photo)

“The reason (moving to Katy Tompkins High School) was I wanted to have a really good senior year. I loved playing at Fulshear, but I wanted more exposure and just a better fan base for my senior year. So that's the main reason for my transfer to Katy Tompkins, as well as academics. And not only that, but I knew I knew before going to Tompkins a couple of my teammates were going to Tompkins that also wanted me to go there.

“I never actually went to Katy Tompkins. I verbally committed but never stepped foot on campus. As soon as I committed to Tompkins, I got a call and got in touch with the head coach from Dream City (Kyle Weaver) and he wanted me to play at Dream City. But the thing about is I knew a Houston player whose name is Tyler Simon, and he went to Dream City Christian. And so, he comes up to me letting me know about Dream City Christian, and that's kind of how it started.

“I don’t think it was really that hard of a decision to go there (to Dream City Christian). It was honestly a blessing and a great opportunity going to Arizona, and because I think it opened up a lot of doors for my recruitment and picking up the ASU offer. I think it was meant to be. I also wanted to play better competition. I think that Dream City is amazing. You get to compete every day. So, that's what I love about it. It was an easy transition because I love being in the gym. I love working. I just want to always get better. I’m constantly focusing on getting better and improving my game. And I think my coach helped me a lot. So that's the main reason I also made the transition.

“ASU wasn’t in contact with me before I came here (to play at Dream City), but they knew who I was; they just never contacted me. I believe it was two years before I even came to Arizona; there was some interest. But I didn’t find that out until I committed to them. Rashon Burno was the first ASU coach to contact me. He said: ‘I love your game, and I feel like you can really help at the college level.’ He told me that I have a huge upside with my size and that I can help tremendously with Arizona State basketball program. He offered me a scholarship at the very end of that first conversation, which was awesome. I was very surprised. And then from there, we just started contacting each other back and forth. I was talking to him (Burno) either every day or every other day, just establishing a lot of back and forth. A lot of Zoom meetings, and then I had zoom meetings with Coach Hurley and the whole coaching staff at ASU, just figuring out what role I would be having if I was committing to ASU.

“Coach Hurley said that he sees me playing as a freshman. We talk a lot, and he told me that he couldn't wait to coach me; he’s excited to have me there and get an up-close look in front of him, so that’s exciting. My dad was the first to tell me about Bobby Hurley’s background. Seeing him winning those (NCAA) championships and playing in the NBA, it means a lot. He’s a Duke legend, he’s got a lot of experience, and he knows what he’s talking about.

“I watched a few games ASU games before they offered me. I liked the way they play, especially being ‘Guard U.’ and playing fast. I think that's the way I play, and I love how they play with a lot of guards.

“Being already here in Phoenix and playing for the local school, when you can’t visit schools and meet the coaches in-person, that helps a lot. Honestly, another reason why me and my family made the decision to go ahead and commit to ASU because me and my family are already living here in Arizona. It’s convenient being in the hometown. So, we just looked at that, and that's for sure a huge thing when we made the decision.

“A lot of schools were actually recruiting me besides ASU. Maryland and Iowa State recruited me really, really hard. TCU and Baylor offered along with a lot of other schools…just to name a few that were recruiting me pretty hard. It’s going to be interesting seeing ASU and Baylor start the season playing each other.

“Looking back, it wasn't a hard decision committing to ASU. Just being out here already was a huge advantage over other schools that were recruiting me. I think it worked out so well, and I think it was meant to be so.