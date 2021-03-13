ASUDevils - Four-star DB Alfonzo Allen commits to Arizona State

On March 4, Hallandale (Fla.) four-star safety Alfonzo Allen named his top 12 schools, and Arizona State was one.

The playmaker out of the Sunshine State had offers from schools coast to coast, but he felt best about the school in Tempe.

"I have been leaning towards Arizona State, and had them as my top school for about a month," Allen said. "I have known for a little while that, that was my school, and I have committed to them."

Head coach Herm Edwards was involved, but it was defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins, and one of his assistants that made this happen.

"I have been talking to coach Hawkins since my sophomore season, and we have a real relationship. Coach Hawkins has recruited me hard for a long time, so I know him well, then I got to know coach Anthony Garrett too.

"Both are great guys, I feel coach Hawkins can help me, and I trust them, so that was big for me and my family."

The Sun Devil staff recruited the family too. It was not just about getting to know Allen, and that played into his decision as well.

"The coaches got to know me, they got to know my mom, they got to know my family, and how they showed they cared so much really made a difference," said Allen. "They made me and my mom feel important, I felt like a top priority to them, and I really they can help me with my game and my brand.

"The coaches, how they recruited me, the are the school is in, and the education in business management really put them on the top."

Allen said he chose Arizona State over Clemson and Miami.