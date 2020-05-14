When listing all the departures on the Sun Devil roster from last season, punter Michael Turk’s shoes were just as significant o fill as those of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Eno Benjamin. And while time will tell who fill in those vids on offense, the significant hollowness on special teams was addressed publicly today as Florida State graduate transfer, Logan Tyler , announced that he will be playing for ASU this season.

I will forever be grateful to everyone who has made my time at Florida State University as special as it has been. Thank you Nole Nation for everything. I’m blessed to be able to announce that I will be transferring to Arizona State University this summer!! #ForksUp 🔱 pic.twitter.com/uNqkUCyCis

As a Seminole, Tyler firmly etched his name in the school’s record annals as being third in FSU’s history posting 209 punts, while his 8,879 punt yards are second on the program’s all-time list. His 42.5 yards per punt average ranks him fourth.

His strong leg was also manifested in his 50 punts over 50 yards, as well as his 139 touchbacks on kickoffs. In 2018 his of 43.2 yards per punt average was tops in the ACC and 31st overall in the NCAA. A year prior Tyler was on the Ray Guy Award watchlist.

His exploits were on display early in his career. As a freshman in 2016 Tyler was no. 1 in the ACC in kickoffs averaging 64.1 yards which was also good for no. 9 nationally. Ironically, in his first two years at Florida State his kickoffs achieved an average starting field position for opponents on the 23-yard line.

In 2019 Tyler played in just the first game of that campaign before he was suspended for two contests due to a DUI violation. Later that year he decided to enter the transfer portal.

The aforementioned Turk elevated ASU’s punting game considerably, as he recorded a school-record 46.0 yards average on 67 punts. 36 of those punts were inside the opponent's 20-yard line, 23 traveled over 50 yards, and 22 were fair caught.

Tyler, who has one year of eligibility as a graduate transfer, is immediately eligible and is expected to not only assume the punting duties, but also handle ASU’s kickoffs and possibly longer field goal kicking as well. Only 30 of ASU’s 57 2019 kickoffs went for touchbacks, and the Sun Devils were just 5-8 in field goals from 40 yards or longer.