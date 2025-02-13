Five takeaways from ASU’s double-overtime loss to Texas Tech

When the No. 12 Texas Tech men's basketball program witnessed ASU fall by 13 points to Oklahoma State on Sunday, the Red Raiders must have grinned at their odds, watching a team seemingly in disarray travel to Lubbock for a Wednesday night showdown. However, a premier program in the Big 12, which entered the game as a 16.5-point favorite, was given the most grueling test of its season as the maroon and gold played an unforgettable offensive game despite coming into the matchup after three consecutive defeats.





When senior guard Adam Miller used a crafty floater to take the lead with 10 seconds left in regulation, a moment of triumph swept through the Sun Devil fanbase, as a heavy underdog was in position to beat a perennial powerhouse. However, super-senior guard Chance McMillian’s putback layup with less than one second in regulation sent the contest into overtime. Despite leading for the majority of the first overtime period, ASU was unable to hold on, and in the second overtime period, consecutive turnovers allowed the Red Raiders (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) to escape with a thrilling 111-106 victory over Arizona State (12-12, 3-10) on Wednesday. Despite the loss, ASU played a tremendous game.





The 'What If?' Quaintance Question





On Sunday, five-star freshman forward Jayden Quaintance rolled his ankle in the first half against Oklahoma State. ASU head coach Bobby Hurley ruled him out for Wednesday’s contest, the fifth game the team would face without the 6-foot-9 forward. Quaintance is one of the nation's premier rim protectors, averaging over 2.8 blocks per game, the third-best rate in the country.





On Wednesday, the Sun Devils conceded 50 points in the paint to Texas Tech. Most of those baskets were generated by two primary sources: sophomore forward JT Toppin and junior forward Darrion Williams. The duo combined for 68 points, with Toppin setting a new career-high with 41 points in the contest.





Toppin utilized all of his 6-foot-9 frame and tremendous leaping ability. Right from the opening tipoff, the entire arena knew it was his night. He scored a game-high 18 first-half points, shooting 8-of-10 from the field. As the game wore on, he continued to use hook shots and drop steps on the low block to score easily over shorter or slower defenders that Hurley threw his way. Toppin played the game of his career, shooting 17-of-22 from the field and knocking down his only attempted three-pointer.





For Williams, the 6-foot-6 Sacramento native played inches beyond his height. He, too, relied on the back-to-the-basket game to score at will. However, he is of a similar height to ASU wings — senior BJ Freeman, Miller, and freshman Amier Ali. Williams, at 225 pounds, is a willing playmaker, allowing him to dictate the pace of operations inside the arc, where he made every correct decision en route to his 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting.





Due to the volume and consistency of points scored in the paint for Texas Tech on Wednesday night, one can only wonder what would have happened if one of college basketball's best shot-blockers had been available. They say there are no “ifs” in sports, yet this game leaves us with a theory too eye-opening to overlook.





Scoring with the Best of Them





During his postgame press conference on CBS Sports, Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland said, “Their guards are as good as any backcourt group in the Big 12,” a statement referring to ASU’s roster and one that the Sun Devils proved in the matchup, as their premier guards scored with consistency and quality throughout the game.





ASU scored 90 points in regulation for the third time during the 2024-25 campaign and the first instance in conference play. In large part due to the incredible shot-making of Freeman, Miller, and senior guard Alston Mason, the trio combined for 59 points and seven three-pointers. They led the way offensively, bailing ASU out of difficult late-shot-clock situations and creating offense.





Mason finished the game with 16 points and six assists, converting 6-of-10 field goals. Freeman was a consistent spark plug and downhill threat, scoring 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting and making two threes.





Miller’s game seemed ordinary for his usual statistical output until the final moments of the game when he came alive. Finishing with a team-high 22 points, Miller had just six at halftime, with 10 second-half points, including the aforementioned go-ahead floater. In the first overtime, Miller was the ringleader for ASU as well, scoring six of the team's 16 points after regulation. He became better and better as the moment grew brighter.





Rebounding and Fouls Plagued the Defensive End





Coming into the game, Texas Tech had a clear advantage in the rebounding department, with the fourth-best rebounding margin in the Big 12 at +5.4 boards per night, compared to the Sun Devils’ -1.3 rebounds per game, placing them 14th in the same statistic. The Red Raiders won the battle on the glass, 38-27, including 11 offensive rebounds compared to ASU’s five.





The most crucial offensive rebound came in the final seconds of regulation. After graduate guard Elijah Hawkins missed a layup with under four seconds to play, the 6-foot-3 McMillian outleaped Miller and senior forward Basheer Jihad, grabbing his only offensive rebound of the game and finishing the layup to send the contest into overtime. Without Quaintance, ASU attempted to balance its rotation by utilizing Jihad at 6-foot-9 as a de facto small-ball center, but it certainly took a toll on the defensive glass.





Fouls turned costly for the Maroon and Gold late in the game. Most notably, in double overtime, Mason was awarded his fifth foul after freshman guard Christian Anderson used a hostage dribble to draw contact on the senior. Mason had played every minute of the game up to that point and did an excellent job running the offense through the second half and overtime periods. After Mason left, ASU turned the ball over twice in three possessions, and the Red Raiders held on to win the ball game.





Freshmen Provide Life in Both Halves





Despite missing Quaintance, the Sun Devils also have two highly touted freshmen on their roster: five-star guard Joson Sanon and 6-foot-8 sharpshooter Ali. Sanon was remarkable during nonconference play, lighting up opponents with his microwave style of play. On Wednesday, he had just eight points on four shots, but he is still working through a slight minutes restriction after missing significant time with a mild ankle sprain in Big 12 play.





On the flip side, Ali perhaps played the game of his young college career thus far. Despite shooting under 30% from three-point range heading into the game, Ali was recruited in large part for his fluid outside game. He certainly showed that on Wednesday, posting a career-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting and knocking down four three-pointers. Ali was also impactful on the defensive end, finishing with seven rebounds and two steals.





The freshman duo played a key role on Wednesday. Two talented freshmen continued to prove their value to the rotation against one of the Big 12's best programs. Despite falling short, Hurley and the coaching staff will be pleased by Ali's fearlessness in stepping up under the bright lights.





Knocking on Every Door





ASU men’s basketball has repeatedly failed in gut-wrenching fashion throughout the 2024-25 season. The Sun Devils have lost six of their 10 conference games by less than 10 points, including two overtime matchups. It has become evident that the Sun Devils have the capability to compete with virtually every team in the Big 12 yet continuously fall short at the finish line.





Why is this, and what can be done, if anything?





Availability has been a repeat issue throughout the season. Since conference play began, the injury bug has not left Tempe, as Sanon, Freeman, Miller, and Quaintance have all missed multiple games in league play alone. Not having key starters and scoring outlets will certainly factor into any program's success rate when competing against the best teams in the conference.





An area Hurley and the Sun Devils can control is unmatched intensity and assuredness. As shown Wednesday night, when their players operate with determination and grit on the offensive end, they will score the ball at a high level. ASU must continue to play with its foot on the gas pedal as if its season depends on every result. Because now, sitting near the bottom of the conference standings, it does.