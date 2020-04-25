Being selected in the very last round of the NFL draft is something that even the most critical pundit didn’t foresee this for Eno Benjamin. Nonetheless, the former ASU running back, who entered the NFL draft following his junior year, will now have an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong in an environment that will have some familiarity.

“I’m just really excited to be a part of the Arizona Cardinal family," Benjamin said following his selection. "I went to school at Arizona State, so I’ve seen what’s going on with the Cardinals as far as Coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Kyler (Murray) pieces. I’ve been watching the offense and seeing how it goes. I think I’d fit right in and I’m very excited to be a part of this team.

“I thought I’d be taken yesterday at some point during the third round. Because of that day, I was thinking today I’d get drafted pretty early. It didn’t turn out that way, but I’m forever grateful that I got the opportunity to get drafted and play the sport that I love once again. It’s just that much of an easier transition for me being able to go and move right down the road from where I played in college.”

Benjamin said that he didn't think his selection placement was purely indicative of how the NFL has a perceived low value of running backs.

"I felt like teams thought they had some more important people they needed to pick up in front of me," Benjamin explained, "and that’s what they did. I can’t be mad. Like I said, I’m just glad I got the opportunity to get drafted and play the game that I love.

“I just continued to follow interactions with my agent. It wasn’t planning out the way we were expecting it to, but at the end of the day, I knew all I needed was one shot, one opportunity. We were pretty optimistic that that opportunity would come just looking at the team as far as fit and looking at the board in what we had. Arizona ended up being the next one and I sort of got that feeling. I want to say it was the Detroit Lions’ pick before them, I just grabbed my phone and felt my phone vibrating. I knew from there the 602 number was Arizona and it gave me a good feeling right off the bat.”

The running back admitted that throughout the pre-draft process he had several interactions with the Cardinals and thus wasn't surprised to be selected by that team.

"I visited them multiple times throughout the combine process," Benjamin commented, "so I knew that it was a very legit option. Like I said, there were a few teams as far as knowing the fit and knowing where the stand as far as needing a running back that we were looking at and the Arizona Cardinals were one of them.

“I was actually just on the phone with Kenyan Drake and he was giving me some encouraging words as far as what to expect when I come in the room, welcome aboard and stuff like that. This offseason I had the opportunity to go out there and work with Chase Edmonds and run routes with him during this offseason. Also, Kyler is one of those guys that I have a pretty good relationship with I would say. Growing up kind of in the same area of Texas I’ve been able to see him play, we talk every now and then when we see each other. I think we’re going to get things going.”

The last ASU player to be drafted is the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals is Sun Devil legend Pat Tillman something that had a profound impact on Benjamin today.

“Just knowing what Pat Tillman has done, not only for Arizona State or the state of Arizona, just even for this whole country," Benjamin said. "Just to even be mentioned in something like that. I was just told that news that he was the last Sun Devil taken. It kind of shook me to my core hearing that just knowing who is and what he’s done.”

Benjamin remarked that being recruited out of high school by then Texas Tech head coach and current Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and having a prior relationship, certainly helped in a process that was severely limited by the COVID-19 pandemic. The running back followed the teams as much as he could on Sundays, mainly because of last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Kyler Murry. He feels that the Cardinals' style of play could help in his transition to the next level.

"They’re a lot of spread – something that I feel very comfortable doing," Benjamin noted. "I did it in college, I’ve done it in high school. Just with the picks and pieces they’ve got going together, it looks like it’s going to really turn out to be something. Just watching them make their picks, that was something that kind of stood out to me, just kind of looking at the guys they were going after to build this team."