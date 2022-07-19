Emory Jones, Omarr Norman-Lott poised to be X-Factor players this season

It’s no secret that the level of expectations placed on this Arizona State football team for the upcoming season is quite different from the weeks and months that led up to the 2021 campaign. Key players exhausting their eligibility, declaring for the NFL draft, or merely just transferring out of the program have certainly dampened the buzz regarding this year’s Sun Devil squad.





Needless to say, the ASU players, publicly and privately, are more than eager to change that narrative and try to become perhaps the surprise team of the Pac-12 conference. Opinions will undoubtedly vary on whether that scenario can materialize, but if this program can ultimately defy the critics is naturally hinging on the performance of a select few players.





We identified two such players, in particular, graduate transfer quarterback Emory Jones and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott who could very well be instrumental in the level of success the Sun Devils could have this upcoming season.





Granted, any given signal caller on any given team and their performance in the fall can be labeled as the eventual barometer of the team. Yet, ASU will likely be the only conference team whose starting quarterback will be a post-spring practice arrival. A shortened acclimation period prior to fall camp and the 2022 season only heightens the sense of urgency of Emory Jones’ preparedness for this year. Couple that with the fact that first-year offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas is hoping his players can continue and grasp a new system, one that his presumed starting quarterback is in the midst of a crash course learning a scheme foreign to him.





Jones, who started 12 of Florida’s 13 games in 2021, passed for 2,734 yards, posting 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. ASU’s newest addition was an extremely accurate passer with an impressive 64.73 completion clip and showcased his dual-threat capabilities by pacing his team with 758 rushing yards scoring four rushing touchdowns. He may not have big shoes to fill following the departure of three-year starter Jayden Daniels who transferred to LSU prior to spring practice and is coming off a season where is presided over the second to last worst pass offense in the Pac-12 and ranked 10th among the league quarterbacks in passing average, but there is no guarantee that he can play at a considerable higher caliber than Daniels.





The Florida transfer does have some needle-moving attributes, though. With several question marks in Tempe concerning the collective talent at wide receiver, a heavier reliance on the ground game is a mere given as being the DNA of the ASU offense this season. This film analysis feature by staff writer Cole Topham illustrated how Jones breaks tackles at top gear and does so in a natural fashion. He demonstrates fluidly and scampering at a level that isn’t always guaranteed with the classic dual-threat quarterback.





As you would expect, his mobility and run threat capabilities allow him to execute read-option at a high level of effectiveness. He has demonstrated the ability to key opponents and correctly anticipate defenders’ actions to determine when to handoff or pull the ball. Again, orchestrating an offense that will be content to pound the ball on the ground more often than not, Jones’ abilities in this department will be crucial.





But let’s face it, Jones’ passing aptitudes are the one single element that will determine if the Sun Devils were truly able to upgrade the position and if this offense can even come close to a balanced offense and one that opposing defensive backs will have to respect. His quick release and deft touch on his passes are the best weapons in his arsenal, and his mechanics and technique are at a level you would expect a veteran quarterback to possess. The fact that his improvisation proficiencies and his ability to deliver the ball accurately under duress are some of his prime attributes as well surely fit a landscape of an offense that may go through considerable growing pains when trying to carry out an offensive philosophy foreign to all and doing so with a significant number of newcomers in the skill positions.

“The main thing coach Thomas mentioned was my poise,” Jones described in a previous Devils Digest interview, “my poise and everything I’ve been through and just how I always stay confident in myself…being poised in the pocket even when things aren’t going my way. I’m always next up, ready to keep on going and keep fighting. I never quit, and that’s the main thing.”





And in a 2022 season that could be peppered with challenges, it’s exceedingly important for ASU to have a quarterback that radiates calmness during a storm.