Q&A with Robert Rodriguez
Some may be skeptical over the prospects of the ASU defense duplicating its impressive 2021 campaign, but the depth and talent on groups such as its defensive line certainly foster optimism for this year. Here’s my extensive conversation with its position coach.
DevilsDigest: The 2021 defense was easily one of the best we saw in Tempe this century. Having said that, did you feel the defensive line performed up to your expectations?
Robert Rodriguez: “I’m really proud of those guys. Expectations, that’s a hard thing to wrap around because my expectations are pretty high. There are a lot of things as we watch the film that I can look back on and nitpick and get upset about. But overall, if I’m being honest, the biggest thing I take away is how proud I am of them because they had overcome a lot and they performed at a high level, that we helped our team be in a position to win week after week.
“There are very few games last year that I looked at where I said, ‘that wasn’t a winning performance this week.’ Wins and losses overall that could come from a million different places. I’d be a bad coach if I always communicated with them based on how the outcome of the game turned out. I got to judge their performance by their performance. Every week, for the most part, we had a bunch of guys doing the right stuff to win. A time or two, we fell short. But for the most part, those guys did a good job.”
DevilsDigest: There are a lot of players in your group that I wanted to discuss. So let’s dive right into it. Beginning with the newcomers and going in no particular order. What did you see on film from Dylan Hall that made you feel that he would be a good fit at ASU?
Robert Rodriguez: “He’s in the light of some of the guys that we’ve got here already. Guys, like Joe Moore and Stanley Lambert, not quite as tall and long as Gharin Stansbury. But he’s similar in the sense where he’s long, athletic, and aggressive. Dylan’s a guy who was in the mix, in the same recruiting class with Amiri (Johnson). Amiri was a good take, and Dylan went to Boise, and the best part about Dylan is that he’s a guy with a good skill set that can run, can bend, has long arms, and is active. He’s a physical player and can be even more physical. That’s really the best part about him is that there’s still room for growth. And so I like the attitude he has taken since he’s been here; the level of hard work and humility that he has shown has been unbelievable.
“Some guys go Division I and bounced back to junior college, and they feel like they’ve been slighted or they feel cheated, and that the world screwed them over. But this kid is not like that. He comes back, he looked in the mirror and said, ‘What did I do wrong’? And that’s why he has been so grateful for this second opportunity (playing at the Division I level) that he’s done nothing but work his tail off. So I’m excited at how much growth we can see out of him, but he’s got to learn how to pass rush, learn our angles, learn how to play physically with his hands. But all the other stuff is there: he can bend, he can run, and he’s got a good motor. So all the other stuff is there in place.”
DevilsDigest: It seems like Robby Harrison is a guy that you recruited for the last five years or something. And now that the freshman is on campus, what have you seen from him in spring workouts?
Robert Rodriguez: “Robby is an awesome kid first and foremost. I’m happy he’s here because, as a person, he is just unbelievable. But Robby has these super long arms. And so that’s going to be a really great thing for him when he learns how to properly use them. Robby is extremely raw, but there’s so much to work with there. He’s the type of person where if he continues to put in the work, it’s going to pay off for him. Is he a finished product right now? No, but he’s a big guy that can get bigger. He’s got the ability to anchor. He’s got big ol’ paws like a baby Doberman, and he is going to be a really good player with the opportunity to be an athletic nose tackle for us. And maybe even give us some position versatility depending on how he can develop. I’m excited, and he’s already getting bigger. The game is a little fast for him right now, but you can tell he’s attacking it the right way. So what we will see after spring the type of growth he has going into the summer and fall. But I’m excited about his future.”
DevilsDigest: ASU has brought in more than just a few transfers, but very few players in that group stand out as much as Nesta Jade Silvera, who comes from a very established program such as Miami. I have to assume that even though your expectations are extremely high for every player, because of NJS’s background, those expectations are still loftier in essence…
Robert Rodriguez: “Yes, I think so. But the biggest thing is, and the only reason it’s because, like you said, it’s on tape, and once it’s on tape, you got to trust what the tape says. And the tape says that this guy can play at a high level. But there’s also warts on tape, so we’ve got to help him fix those things that have held him back from being a dominant player.
“But I’ll say this about Nesta, the thing that’s been absolutely impressive about him is that he has been an absolute pro since he’s been here. You talk about being accountable, you talk about mature, you talk about a guy who’s very, very confident, but at the same time, humble and a good teammate. This guy is not stepping in and trying to tell everybody how to do everything, looking at everything with his nose up in the air. He has been very positive about everything and is really mixing in with the guys really well. He’s going to be a great fit.
“I really liked the opportunity to have guys like him, and we have some other dudes that we have in the crew that can go. And Nesta is not just the guy that can go, he’s the guy who can anchor, and he’s never really been taught to do so. He’s a guy who can anchor and play with power as well as quickness. I’m excited about what we can do with our scheme and how we get guys in good angles and give them put them in advantageous positions. But like I said, the biggest thing about Nesta is how he’s handled himself like a professional. I’ve really enjoyed the way he’s coming in here with a busy businessman-like attitude and the way he’s embraced his teammates. He’s not trying to come here and be separate from the group; he’s trying to be a part of it. And that’s the biggest step right there is buying in, and he’s bought in right away.”
DevilsDigest: Blazen Lono-Wong will arrive here in the summer, and like many players out of high school, patience will be a virtue with his development. Nonetheless, how do you view his potential?
Robert Rodriguez: “With Blazen, you’re looking at a guy who has long arms, really good motor, and probably the majority of his growing, and his best football is ahead of him. And he’s a guy who’s going to have to develop physically, and we’re going to have to decide, is he going to be an outside or an inside guy? Because right now, it depends on how big he gets; we expect him to grow and be in that ballpark where he can have some versatility as a big end or a 3-technique. And you never know, he might grow into something bigger than that. He really does have a big frame when you meet him.
“He’s an absolute All-Star person. A very intelligent, very good kid. He’s got to learn football from a foundational sense and grow from there. He’s not somebody who grew up with football every single day of his life. But he’s taken to football very well. He’s a blue-collar kid that we got to build up. But like I said, he’s a high character person, and that’s been something if you noticed when you go back to guys that we brought in like Gharin Stansbury and BJ Green, character is important to me. And just like (running backs) coach Aguano’s room, he’s had a lot of production out of there, but character is important to him.
“Blazen’s family came in, and it was so refreshing to see on their official visit in the world of recruiting where it’s, ‘alright, what are you going to do for me? What are you going to show me?’ And to see people come in and just be like, ‘Coach, thank you. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of this, and we’re so excited.’ It brightened my day to be around them and just to see that type of joy. You can see it was an accomplishment of life long goal that they had as a family. So that was really cool for me to be around them. That was uplifting to me, and that got me energized, and if he brings the same juice to the team when he comes here …that energy he brings of, and the gratitude and hard work and intensity. he’s going to be just fine.”
DevilsDigest: What attracted you about junior college transfer Jalil Rivera-Harvey that had you pursue him to join the ranks here at ASU?
Robert Rodriguez: “When you’re looking at a guy who can play nose tackle, obviously the first thing that stands out is this guy’s got great, great upper body strength. Can he punch and extend? And Jalil bench presses something crazy, and he’s going to be one of those guys. But when you’re looking at nose tackles, where guys make the mistake for these big strong guys is that their feet are too slow, their feet are stuck in the ground. But Jalil has the ability to move his feet and slide down the line. He’s going to have to nurture that aspect of his game because he punches, and his feet automatically just jump into the ground. I’ve got to teach him how to continue to fire those feet and stay active. But he has that skill set, which I look forward to in nose tackles being able to a punch and extend, sink your hips, take on double teams, and move laterally.
“And that’s what it was like with DJ (Davidson) when I first showed up. He was great going in a straight line, but he could not work his feet at an angle. And when he would punch, his feet would die. And then, in his second year, you saw what happened to him when the kid finally figured that part out. He became a dominant nose tackle. Jalil is a dude that I’m telling you right now; we’re finding diamonds in the rough and guys that other people say, ‘I don’t know we’re gonna sleep on this guy, sleep on that guy.’ And there are some dudes out there that got some redeemable qualities that we just need to nurture and bring out, and that’s what this guy’s got. So he’s got a good skill set to work with, has a good frame, comes from a good high school program that we know very well. And this dude is obsessed with getting better. He’s out there working every day, communicates with us, communicates with me, and I can’t wait for him to get out here.”
DevilsDigest: Let’s move on and discuss your assessment of the returning players again in no particular order. In 2020, the secret was out, so to speak, that Mike Matus can be an impact player in the Pac-12. But did you see the growth you expected to see from him in 2021?
Robert Rodriguez: “The one thing that showed up when I did watch film from last season is that I do expect a little bit more from Mike. But at the same time, I gotta tip my hat to him because he played through a significant knee injury for a long time. He put the team first, and he went out there, and he was just lugging that thing around, and he was still out there performing at a high level. And as a coach, I’ve got to get more guys tuned up and ready to play base downs and play the run game, so they can take reps off, guys like Mike, period. And not to mention in situations where he’s got hurt. It wasn’t fair to him, in my opinion, to have him in that position, and he’s still muscled through it.
“He went through a lot last year, had a lot on his plate, and he still rose to the occasion. He’s just a consummate pro and a great teammate. He’s become one of the big-time leaders of the group, without a doubt the vocal leader of the group. It’s because he’s respected, and he went out and did a good job. Mike needs to be a little bit more of an impact player because he’s capable of making those impact plays, and there were a couple that he left out there. But playing on one leg, that guy’s a warrior. He will always have my loyalty and respect, and he’s a guy that makes the room better, and he’s also a good football player. But this is not a moral victory. This guy can make impact plays, plays the run extremely well, and plays with his hands extremely well. But he’s just got to finish a couple of plays, and it would have been a really good year for him.
DevilsDigest: And speaking of injury, it had to be a very frustrating season for Amiri Johnson. Do you expect him to be healthy enough for spring ball, and what are the expectations for somebody such as that has been sidelined all of last season?
Robert Rodriguez: “For Amiri, honestly, I just wanted the best for him. I want Amiri to feel like he did the first spring we were together. We were watching a couple of clips today of Amiri two springs ago, watching something that we did back then that we’re going to incorporate in my defense. And there’s Amiri doing a great job, and he looked athletic and aggressive. And I just remember how much fun it was coaching him and how much fun he was having. Amiri hasn’t been missing because of anything that he’s done wrong. He’s run into injuries, and his body is not reacting right to those injuries, and it’s been tough for him. He’s done nothing but just work his butt off to try to get back. So I expect him to be back, but at the same time, we’re still trying to get him back to 100%. And he’s trying, he’s doing everything in his power, and he’s been a great young man in the process. He’s handling this like a man, and fighting through it and doing his best, doing everything that’s asked of him to try to be out there. It’s been a tough road for him, and he’s still he still climbing a mountain.”
DevilsDigest: I know it was hard for him to get into the rotation, but when I look at Stanley Lambert and what he did in limited game day reps, I thought that in some games late in the season, he showed some flashes…
Robert Rodriguez: “I’m super proud of Stanley and how he came on. It goes to show you that it’s not just about spring and preseason camp development; guys can develop during the season if they’re willing to push themselves. There are some times when guys like Stanley, who have been on the team for a long time, can get offended because you asked them to go on the scout team. But not Stanley. He went over there and worked on his craft. And because he did a great job, we said, ‘hey, we got to start getting this dude on the field a little bit. And so we started working him back over with us, finding ways to get him involved in packages. And guess what? He earned the right to be on the field. And then when he got on the field, he earned the right to stay on the field, and he actually got some production. He got that sack against Arizona; the sack at UCLA was unbelievable. It was the first of his career.
“There’s a lot of work that came from that big dog. When I first got him, he couldn’t get lined up right. He could not get into a stance. But that kid is just having a great attitude, and he’s staying with it. So he steadily improved, and he’s got such a great skill set. I would love to see him continue on that path and really gain confidence in it. He finished that last year confident, attacking, and aggressive. The year before that, we were wondering if the kid could finish plays? The ascension from the time he started with us has been really, really great. As a coach, that’s one of the feathers in your cap, right? And that’s not just me, but all the coaches that worked him. Really, we’re all happy for him, and we want to keep seeing him ascend and be a great pass rusher. He has to commit to it and expand his arsenal.”
DevilsDigest: If Lambert is a feather in your cap, I have to imagine that BJ Green is like having a whole peacock on your head. Here’s a freshman walk-on that came out of nowhere, impressed from the first practice, and ends the season as the team’s sack leader. In all honestly, when you look at his body of work, are you truly surprised?
Robert Rodriguez: “So expectation is different from hope. And I hoped that he would have this type of year. He is a great kid with a great skill set. The only thing period that he’s lacking is size. That’s it. But everything else, he checks the box, and he’s a great kid to be around. Teammates love him; coaches love him. He’s got team captain material if he just continues to be who he is at the end of this whole thing.
“But the thing about it is, so you hope he has the year that he had, but you never expected it. And then we had to be careful. We couldn’t just throw him out there to the wolves and say, ‘go, you’re going to play every play.’ We had to spoon-feed, and we had to make sure that he was out there in situations that were advantageous to him, and we did a really good job of that. I’m proud of that. I’m proud that we not just encouraged him and put him in those positions but that we protected him. That’s our job as coaches, and that’s a harder aspect of this job than people realize, and that we were able to get that done is really a source of pride for me. And all the rest is the kid being a great kid, the kid being gifted and skilled.
“And last but not least, that kid having a winner’s mentality. He goes out there, and I’m telling you he is the only person on the field that doesn’t know that BJ Green is a little dude is BJ Green. He goes out there, and he thinks that he could knock out anybody. He’s really got a Mike Tyson mentality, where he’s going to go out there, and he’s going to knock you out. He isn’t afraid of nobody. He can’t wait to get on the field. BJ Green’s that type of player who makes it makes the team better, but he also makes you a better football coach.”
DevilsDigest: TJ Pesefea was another reserve who I thought shined in the vast majority of his game day snaps. Are you pleased with his development from last year?
Robert Rodriguez: “He did take a step in the right direction. TJ became a father, which is a big step in his life. To watch him mature as a man. It’s been a lot of fun. And that’s one of the things we want to develop in this room, not just having kids who are going to be dogs on the field but also having great men who will be good husbands and good fathers. TJ is going to be a great dad, and you can see him coming into his own as a person. I really do like the progress that he made, but he’s still got to make a big jump. There’s a lot of production leaving with DJ (Davidson), and TJ is going to be one of those guys who will be asked to pick up that slack, and he’s capable of it. And the things that hold him back - he’s aware of them. So we have to address it and attack it. If he keeps on taking steps in the right direction, we’re really going to like we get at the end of the day.
“I’m proud because when I got here, he was one of the redheaded stepchildren and the previous regime was not really high on him. But to be honest with you, he wasn’t really high on himself. And with some of these guys, you got to watch out what you say to these players because there’s a difference between coaching and just taking your day out on these guys. The kid was like a whipped puppy man, and to watch him come back, start feeling confident in who he is. And first of all, it’s helping him realize what he is and that there is worth, there’s value to him. He is a good player and a good dude. It helped him realize that, and then to watch him take it and run with it has been a great thing. I’m proud of TJ, and I’m hoping that he continues in that right direction.”
DevilsDigest: When you look at some of the best additions you have on the defensive line, I put “additions” in quotation marks; these are two players that haven’t played the whole season or played just a few games. Let’s start with Travez Moore, and before he got injured, did you feel as if he was genuinely progressing at the rate that you wanted him to? And how do you expect him to bounce back being out so long with a knee injury?
Robert Rodriguez: “We’re still working through that injury. And for him, it’s just getting back on the bike and seeing him pedal, watching him do football movements. I’m not worried about Vez because great athletes bounce back. He’s going to do that. But Vez needs to make sure that he’s right in the mind, in the heart, and in the spirit and all of those things. If he’s focused and detailed, Vez will do a heck of a job. He loves football, and he wants to win. The problem is sometimes they’re not taught the right way to win, and because of that, he wastes a lot of energy on things that are hurting him instead of helping him. If we can just weed all that stuff out of him, and to have Vez just be Vez, be jovial, hardworking, intense, focused on the details of the position like we finally got to…we did eliminate the bad stuff that came with it, and we were on that track, and then he got injured. I’m really disappointed that happened, but I hope it becomes a blessing that he’s a year wiser.
“And that now this is his final season, the last opportunity to put it all together that he finally does it. There’s a chance he might not have put it all together last year. This added time. This added year of maturity. That’s added perspective. I hope he’s going to come out here and light it on fire, be a great teammate and go out there and really just do his job every play, and that’ll be good enough.”
DevilsDigest: It’s borderline amazing to see the defensive line play as well as it did without arguably the group’s best player. Jermayne Lole. Granted, it’s a testament to the defensive line’s depth, but I’m sure that you’re beyond happy to have this guy back in the lineup. He hasn’t played all of last year, but does his success up to that point perhaps make it easier for him to come back just as strong as he used to be?
Robert Rodriguez: “The muscle memory is an important aspect of our position period. Jermayne is a guy who understands the importance of rhythm in pass rush and everything that we do. And so it’s going to be important to see him do the football movements. And obviously, he’s still working through his (triceps) injury; he’s not all the way out of the woods. And so we got to be smart with what we do with him. I don’t know how far we’re going to be able to go in that regard. Getting him out there in a uniform and get him going it’s going to be a big step. And I still expect Jermayne to play at a high level, but I’m not expecting him to carry the whole thing. He’s not the quarterback. He needs to go out there, improve, go out there and be at his max when he hits the field in the fall. If he does that, we’ll be alright. Like you said, because it’s been so long since he played, the most important thing is getting the foundation reset and rebuilt. Everybody thinks, ‘Yeah, you’re just gonna pick up where you left off right now, right?’ That’s not how it works.”
DevilsDigest: Out of the returning linemen, I believe that no one has a higher celling than Omarr Norman-Lott and that he’s somebody who has immense potential and has still just barely scratched the surface. Would you agree with that assessment?
Robert Rodriguez: “Yes, and Omarr is a guy where it’s time for him to take that next step, be somebody that we can count on every single down. His bowl game was really a great step for him. It was encouraging for me to watch him go out there and just compete consistently, with technique. He played at end; he played at 3-technique. He did a hell of a job; he really did. That’s the best game he’s played, and he went out there, and he did the tough stuff. So the next step is to get him to win consistently in pass rush, to be available in pass rush, and get him out there with the speed group. So those are all things that are going to be on the table, and I know Omarr can do it.
“Omarr has also been a guy where the minor injuries have kept up with him too much. For as much ability as you have, the most important ability is your availability. I think that’s an old Parcellism or something. But the truth is that you need to be more available, and he’s doing everything in his power right now to do that. He’s been training well, he looks good, his mental focus has been impressive, especially since the bowl game. He’s really handled himself like a pro. He’s been consistent, he’s been emotionally mature, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch.”
DevilsDigest: Joe Moore had a very quiet 2020, but in 2021 he definitely showed some flashes here and there. Has this young player been on the right path of improvement?
Robert Rodriguez: “Absolutely. And the more confidence that he gets, and the better he gets as a first and second-down run defender, we’re going to feel even better about him next year. Joe came from a place where they just said, ‘Hey, rush the passer on every play, and not just rush the passer but run around everything. And so, his ability to use his hands and even see the game downhill was challenged from the day he showed up. He dealt with the frustration of those high expectations, I’m sure. A lot of people expected him to come in and get ten sacks. But the thing about it is you do have to play the run too. He committed to coming out here and really improving himself and having a role. And I was just proud of how he was able to come out here and find a niche and attack it. He has become one of our better pass rushers by the end of the year.”
DevilsDigest: Anthonie Cooper has really made a big jump last year, playing more Saturday snaps when Tyler Johnson was injured. What did you see from him?
Robert Rodriguez: “I thought Coop was my Steady Eddie. He comes in there and keeps getting better every day. Coop is consistent because there isn’t a lot you can do that fazes him. I love that he has that same aura about him like BJ; he’s not afraid. There’s nobody you could put him against that will scare him; he’s going to go attack it. And in a weird way, and I know the sack numbers don’t reflect it, but Coop has rushed probably more than anybody on the defensive line. It stinks because you don’t control when the ball comes out. And you don’t control what play they’re running or any of that stuff. But I have more tape of him winning his rushes than anybody else on the D-line last year.
“So now Coop has to put that all together and be a finisher, and he’s got to be somebody who can get to the quarterback and make more impact plays. But I like his progression. He’s slightly less consistent in the run game than Matus is. But he’s a guy that I can set my watch to. I trust him. The group respects him. I’m excited about his potential going forward because he’s a guy that he can play every down. He just needs to continue developing and have a great development off the field. And once he gets on the field, I know he’s going to ball for me and is going to keep on getting better.”
DevilsDigest: We’re going to run out of jersey numbers after this one since now I will ask you about no. 99 Gharin Stansbury. He’s another player with vast potential. With the limited playing time in 2021, did you see signs that he can make that jump in 2022?
Robert Rodriguez: “Oh, absolutely. And then you were there for those first couple of practices where he was in the 6-technique and him having to play the run; it was foreign territory for him. Just the way that we’re doing it, just getting into a stance as big as he is, as high as he is, it was tough for him. And I have to tell you; I couldn’t be more pleased with him as a person. Look, he’s going to come around, and I’m telling you right now, he’s one of those guys that when it clicks, you’re going to go, ‘Oh boy, this dude’s gonna be a heck of a player.’
“He’s a different type of player than we have here. So when it clicks, it’s going to look different. And he’s going to be that juice guy just coming off the edge at four or five (technique), and he’s got those ‘Go-Go gadget’ arms. And the biggest thing is that this kid can bend. As tall as he is, he can bend, and he has got a tremendous motor. So when I get that kid to understand how to play behind his hands, play blocks correctly, and play with good leverage and play with good balance and speed, he’s going to be an impact player.
“As a character guy, he’s been awesome. He’s a great kid who loves being here. He’s been tremendous. He comes from a small school, and it’s a good school, and comes from a good family. But he wasn’t developed physically as he will be at the end of this thing (college career). When Joe (strength coach Joe Connolly) does his thing, I’m really excited to see that. Gharin has not had a full summer here. So having a full year under his belt with Joe, I’m excited because I know the kid is going to do everything. He comes in and meets with (student coach and former ASU player) Shannon Forman. There’s so much in front of him, and we just got to stay steady with him and not throw a bunch of stuff on his plate. Let him develop, let him come around, and we’re going to have a hell of a player to help us.”
DevilsDigest: It’s crazy to think that the year prior to your arrival, I witnessed spring practice with only three, four scholarship players running drills. Today we’re sitting here and between newcomers and returning players talking about 15 players in your group, and I’m probably not even exaggerating with that number. Do you believe in the “good headache” of just letting the cream rise to the top, even though you have a pretty thick crop to rise from?
Robert Rodriguez: “Well, here’s the deal. I’ve learned a valuable lesson last year because obviously, in the NFL, you have cut dates. You’re always limited with the guys that you have in your room. But I will never take that for granted as long as I live. First of all, two things I love that we got in our room: there’s a lot of potential and a lot of competition. Those are the two things that I’m really excited about. Because a lot of potential just means that there are many things that we can do, we can become something great if we’re willing to put in the work. The number two thing, the competition… it’s hard to take a day off when the dude next to you is going to take your job. And so the competition in the room excites me.
“I literally just want as many good players as I can get; that’s the best way to go about it. And you say, ‘let the cream rise to the top.’ But above all, I want everybody in the room to understand that they have value and to understand their skill set and where they fit into the whole thing. And I want them all to want more. I’m never going to say it’s a problem; that ain’t a problem. What’s a problem is finding out who the heck’s going to be your nose tackle this week; that’s a problem. But lining up and saying we got too many of this and too many of that, that’ll never be a problem. I’m never going to complain about that in my life.”
DevilsDigest: With Donnie Henderson, who last year was the defensive backs coach, and now is the defensive coordinator, do you expect some measure of continuity as it relates to just the overall philosophy in 2022 being very similar to 2021? Or, just like every coach, he will bring his own flavor and some wrinkles to the group he’s coaching?
Robert Rodriguez: “I got a lot of respect for Donnie, and I appreciate that he took the job because it allows for our kids to keep continuity and to continue to do some of the stuff that made us successful last year. The biggest thing that I got for Donnie, in addition to respect, is appreciation because we are going to keep the same system in place. But every year, regardless of who the coordinator is going to be, there are going to be changes, and they’re going to be wrinkles. And that’s the evolution every single year if you’re if you’re a good staff, and you’re a good football coach, you’re looking for new and innovative ways to provide for your players. And that’s always going to be the case.
“For me under Andre Patterson (at the Minnesota Vikings), it was like we were literally a lab trying to pick and choose now ‘If we do this, what’s gonna be the ripple effect?’ And we were just tirelessly looking for a better way of doing things and a better way of saying things. Donnie has upped the ante. In the meetings with him, he’s really been a guy who wants you to stand up there explain it clearly for everyone to understand what you’re doing. And it brings up questions and brings up things like ‘Hey, maybe I need to change this? Maybe I need to tweak that?’ So those are things I’m grateful for. I’m grateful Donnie is showing me a new and innovative way to do things. So there’ll be some wrinkles, but for the most part, it’s the same system. It’s the same way of doing things, and we’re still working through it. After spring, we’ll go back to the lab, and we’ll make decisions on what more we want to change or what we want to go back to. So that’s, that’s the beauty of this time of year.”
DevilsDigest: You mentioned your expectations of the unit are always high. Yet, are they ultimately much different in spring 2022 versus spring 2021? On the surface, you’ve a lot more proven returning players compared to this time last year…
Robert Rodriguez: “The expectations are definitely different. We’re going to see how this all shakes out with injuries and things like that. We have so many new faces in the room that it’s fun for me to build it back up from the ground up. But I’m going to say that every spring and every fall, we’re going to set the foundation and build it up from the ground up.
“But the expectations from this spring compared to my first spring are like night and day. They really are. And that’s a testament to the players that I coach and all their hard work. But the one thing I know about this group is that I’m very proud of, and I’m so grateful for Marvin, AP, and all the coaches that have helped me. And these kids, they all walk around different than they did two years ago. And the young guys, the new guys like Nesta, they’re not walking in and seeing that look that I saw when I first walked in that room two years ago. And I’m so proud of that and grateful for that because these guys talk with a little bit more confidence. They know a little bit more, they know what they’re capable of, and they’re hungry to get there.
“The feeling is different because the expectations are different. We’re not just trying to just get lined up or asking, ‘Does this coach knows what he’s talking about?’ We know each other; we trust each other. And we expect to go out there and fight with each other. It’s a totally different vibe, my man. And I’m grateful because this is the vibe that I was hoping for. When I got here, I was hoping to prove myself, and for these kids, the opportunity to prove themselves, and we’ve done that, and now we need to prove a little bit more.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!