Q&A with Robert Rodriguez

ASU DL coach Robert Rodriguez: “There are very few games last year that I looked at where I said, ‘that wasn't a winning performance this week.’"

Some may be skeptical over the prospects of the ASU defense duplicating its impressive 2021 campaign, but the depth and talent on groups such as its defensive line certainly foster optimism for this year. Here’s my extensive conversation with its position coach.

DevilsDigest: The 2021 defense was easily one of the best we saw in Tempe this century. Having said that, did you feel the defensive line performed up to your expectations?

Robert Rodriguez: “I’m really proud of those guys. Expectations, that’s a hard thing to wrap around because my expectations are pretty high. There are a lot of things as we watch the film that I can look back on and nitpick and get upset about. But overall, if I’m being honest, the biggest thing I take away is how proud I am of them because they had overcome a lot and they performed at a high level, that we helped our team be in a position to win week after week.

“There are very few games last year that I looked at where I said, ‘that wasn’t a winning performance this week.’ Wins and losses overall that could come from a million different places. I’d be a bad coach if I always communicated with them based on how the outcome of the game turned out. I got to judge their performance by their performance. Every week, for the most part, we had a bunch of guys doing the right stuff to win. A time or two, we fell short. But for the most part, those guys did a good job.”

DevilsDigest: There are a lot of players in your group that I wanted to discuss. So let’s dive right into it. Beginning with the newcomers and going in no particular order. What did you see on film from Dylan Hall that made you feel that he would be a good fit at ASU?

Robert Rodriguez: “He’s in the light of some of the guys that we’ve got here already. Guys, like Joe Moore and Stanley Lambert, not quite as tall and long as Gharin Stansbury. But he’s similar in the sense where he’s long, athletic, and aggressive. Dylan’s a guy who was in the mix, in the same recruiting class with Amiri (Johnson). Amiri was a good take, and Dylan went to Boise, and the best part about Dylan is that he’s a guy with a good skill set that can run, can bend, has long arms, and is active. He’s a physical player and can be even more physical. That’s really the best part about him is that there’s still room for growth. And so I like the attitude he has taken since he’s been here; the level of hard work and humility that he has shown has been unbelievable.

“Some guys go Division I and bounced back to junior college, and they feel like they’ve been slighted or they feel cheated, and that the world screwed them over. But this kid is not like that. He comes back, he looked in the mirror and said, ‘What did I do wrong’? And that’s why he has been so grateful for this second opportunity (playing at the Division I level) that he’s done nothing but work his tail off. So I’m excited at how much growth we can see out of him, but he’s got to learn how to pass rush, learn our angles, learn how to play physically with his hands. But all the other stuff is there: he can bend, he can run, and he’s got a good motor. So all the other stuff is there in place.”

On Robby Harrison: "He's the type of person where if he continues to put in the work, it's gonna pay off for him." (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

DevilsDigest: It seems like Robby Harrison is a guy that you recruited for the last five years or something. And now that the freshman is on campus, what have you seen from him in spring workouts?

Robert Rodriguez: “Robby is an awesome kid first and foremost. I’m happy he’s here because, as a person, he is just unbelievable. But Robby has these super long arms. And so that’s going to be a really great thing for him when he learns how to properly use them. Robby is extremely raw, but there’s so much to work with there. He’s the type of person where if he continues to put in the work, it’s going to pay off for him. Is he a finished product right now? No, but he’s a big guy that can get bigger. He’s got the ability to anchor. He’s got big ol’ paws like a baby Doberman, and he is going to be a really good player with the opportunity to be an athletic nose tackle for us. And maybe even give us some position versatility depending on how he can develop. I’m excited, and he’s already getting bigger. The game is a little fast for him right now, but you can tell he’s attacking it the right way. So what we will see after spring the type of growth he has going into the summer and fall. But I’m excited about his future.”

On Nesta Jade Silvera: "The thing that's been absolutely impressive about him is that he has been an absolute pro since he's been here." (AP Photo)

DevilsDigest: ASU has brought in more than just a few transfers, but very few players in that group stand out as much as Nesta Jade Silvera, who comes from a very established program such as Miami. I have to assume that even though your expectations are extremely high for every player, because of NJS’s background, those expectations are still loftier in essence…

Robert Rodriguez: “Yes, I think so. But the biggest thing is, and the only reason it’s because, like you said, it’s on tape, and once it’s on tape, you got to trust what the tape says. And the tape says that this guy can play at a high level. But there’s also warts on tape, so we’ve got to help him fix those things that have held him back from being a dominant player.

“But I’ll say this about Nesta, the thing that’s been absolutely impressive about him is that he has been an absolute pro since he’s been here. You talk about being accountable, you talk about mature, you talk about a guy who’s very, very confident, but at the same time, humble and a good teammate. This guy is not stepping in and trying to tell everybody how to do everything, looking at everything with his nose up in the air. He has been very positive about everything and is really mixing in with the guys really well. He’s going to be a great fit.

“I really liked the opportunity to have guys like him, and we have some other dudes that we have in the crew that can go. And Nesta is not just the guy that can go, he’s the guy who can anchor, and he’s never really been taught to do so. He’s a guy who can anchor and play with power as well as quickness. I’m excited about what we can do with our scheme and how we get guys in good angles and give them put them in advantageous positions. But like I said, the biggest thing about Nesta is how he’s handled himself like a professional. I’ve really enjoyed the way he’s coming in here with a busy businessman-like attitude and the way he’s embraced his teammates. He’s not trying to come here and be separate from the group; he’s trying to be a part of it. And that’s the biggest step right there is buying in, and he’s bought in right away.”

DevilsDigest: Blazen Lono-Wong will arrive here in the summer, and like many players out of high school, patience will be a virtue with his development. Nonetheless, how do you view his potential?

Robert Rodriguez: “With Blazen, you’re looking at a guy who has long arms, really good motor, and probably the majority of his growing, and his best football is ahead of him. And he’s a guy who’s going to have to develop physically, and we’re going to have to decide, is he going to be an outside or an inside guy? Because right now, it depends on how big he gets; we expect him to grow and be in that ballpark where he can have some versatility as a big end or a 3-technique. And you never know, he might grow into something bigger than that. He really does have a big frame when you meet him.

“He’s an absolute All-Star person. A very intelligent, very good kid. He’s got to learn football from a foundational sense and grow from there. He’s not somebody who grew up with football every single day of his life. But he’s taken to football very well. He’s a blue-collar kid that we got to build up. But like I said, he’s a high character person, and that’s been something if you noticed when you go back to guys that we brought in like Gharin Stansbury and BJ Green, character is important to me. And just like (running backs) coach Aguano’s room, he’s had a lot of production out of there, but character is important to him.

“Blazen’s family came in, and it was so refreshing to see on their official visit in the world of recruiting where it’s, ‘alright, what are you going to do for me? What are you going to show me?’ And to see people come in and just be like, ‘Coach, thank you. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of this, and we’re so excited.’ It brightened my day to be around them and just to see that type of joy. You can see it was an accomplishment of life long goal that they had as a family. So that was really cool for me to be around them. That was uplifting to me, and that got me energized, and if he brings the same juice to the team when he comes here …that energy he brings of, and the gratitude and hard work and intensity. he’s going to be just fine.”

DevilsDigest: What attracted you about junior college transfer Jalil Rivera-Harvey that had you pursue him to join the ranks here at ASU?

Robert Rodriguez: “When you’re looking at a guy who can play nose tackle, obviously the first thing that stands out is this guy’s got great, great upper body strength. Can he punch and extend? And Jalil bench presses something crazy, and he’s going to be one of those guys. But when you’re looking at nose tackles, where guys make the mistake for these big strong guys is that their feet are too slow, their feet are stuck in the ground. But Jalil has the ability to move his feet and slide down the line. He’s going to have to nurture that aspect of his game because he punches, and his feet automatically just jump into the ground. I’ve got to teach him how to continue to fire those feet and stay active. But he has that skill set, which I look forward to in nose tackles being able to a punch and extend, sink your hips, take on double teams, and move laterally.

“And that’s what it was like with DJ (Davidson) when I first showed up. He was great going in a straight line, but he could not work his feet at an angle. And when he would punch, his feet would die. And then, in his second year, you saw what happened to him when the kid finally figured that part out. He became a dominant nose tackle. Jalil is a dude that I’m telling you right now; we’re finding diamonds in the rough and guys that other people say, ‘I don’t know we’re gonna sleep on this guy, sleep on that guy.’ And there are some dudes out there that got some redeemable qualities that we just need to nurture and bring out, and that’s what this guy’s got. So he’s got a good skill set to work with, has a good frame, comes from a good high school program that we know very well. And this dude is obsessed with getting better. He’s out there working every day, communicates with us, communicates with me, and I can’t wait for him to get out here.”

On Michael Matus: “He went through a lot last year, had a lot on his plate, and he still rose to the occasion."

DevilsDigest: Let’s move on and discuss your assessment of the returning players again in no particular order. In 2020, the secret was out, so to speak, that Mike Matus can be an impact player in the Pac-12. But did you see the growth you expected to see from him in 2021?

Robert Rodriguez: “The one thing that showed up when I did watch film from last season is that I do expect a little bit more from Mike. But at the same time, I gotta tip my hat to him because he played through a significant knee injury for a long time. He put the team first, and he went out there, and he was just lugging that thing around, and he was still out there performing at a high level. And as a coach, I’ve got to get more guys tuned up and ready to play base downs and play the run game, so they can take reps off, guys like Mike, period. And not to mention in situations where he’s got hurt. It wasn’t fair to him, in my opinion, to have him in that position, and he’s still muscled through it.

“He went through a lot last year, had a lot on his plate, and he still rose to the occasion. He’s just a consummate pro and a great teammate. He’s become one of the big-time leaders of the group, without a doubt the vocal leader of the group. It’s because he’s respected, and he went out and did a good job. Mike needs to be a little bit more of an impact player because he’s capable of making those impact plays, and there were a couple that he left out there. But playing on one leg, that guy’s a warrior. He will always have my loyalty and respect, and he’s a guy that makes the room better, and he’s also a good football player. But this is not a moral victory. This guy can make impact plays, plays the run extremely well, and plays with his hands extremely well. But he’s just got to finish a couple of plays, and it would have been a really good year for him.

DevilsDigest: And speaking of injury, it had to be a very frustrating season for Amiri Johnson. Do you expect him to be healthy enough for spring ball, and what are the expectations for somebody such as that has been sidelined all of last season?

Robert Rodriguez: “For Amiri, honestly, I just wanted the best for him. I want Amiri to feel like he did the first spring we were together. We were watching a couple of clips today of Amiri two springs ago, watching something that we did back then that we’re going to incorporate in my defense. And there’s Amiri doing a great job, and he looked athletic and aggressive. And I just remember how much fun it was coaching him and how much fun he was having. Amiri hasn’t been missing because of anything that he’s done wrong. He’s run into injuries, and his body is not reacting right to those injuries, and it’s been tough for him. He’s done nothing but just work his butt off to try to get back. So I expect him to be back, but at the same time, we’re still trying to get him back to 100%. And he’s trying, he’s doing everything in his power, and he’s been a great young man in the process. He’s handling this like a man, and fighting through it and doing his best, doing everything that’s asked of him to try to be out there. It’s been a tough road for him, and he’s still he still climbing a mountain.”

On Stanley Lambert: "It goes to show you that guys can develop during the season if they're willing to push themselves." (Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK)

DevilsDigest: I know it was hard for him to get into the rotation, but when I look at Stanley Lambert and what he did in limited game day reps, I thought that in some games late in the season, he showed some flashes…

Robert Rodriguez: “I’m super proud of Stanley and how he came on. It goes to show you that it’s not just about spring and preseason camp development; guys can develop during the season if they’re willing to push themselves. There are some times when guys like Stanley, who have been on the team for a long time, can get offended because you asked them to go on the scout team. But not Stanley. He went over there and worked on his craft. And because he did a great job, we said, ‘hey, we got to start getting this dude on the field a little bit. And so we started working him back over with us, finding ways to get him involved in packages. And guess what? He earned the right to be on the field. And then when he got on the field, he earned the right to stay on the field, and he actually got some production. He got that sack against Arizona; the sack at UCLA was unbelievable. It was the first of his career.

“There’s a lot of work that came from that big dog. When I first got him, he couldn’t get lined up right. He could not get into a stance. But that kid is just having a great attitude, and he’s staying with it. So he steadily improved, and he’s got such a great skill set. I would love to see him continue on that path and really gain confidence in it. He finished that last year confident, attacking, and aggressive. The year before that, we were wondering if the kid could finish plays? The ascension from the time he started with us has been really, really great. As a coach, that’s one of the feathers in your cap, right? And that’s not just me, but all the coaches that worked him. Really, we’re all happy for him, and we want to keep seeing him ascend and be a great pass rusher. He has to commit to it and expand his arsenal.”

On BJ Green: "He’s really got a Mike Tyson mentality, where he's gonna go out there and he's gonna knock you out. He isn’t afraid of nobody."

DevilsDigest: If Lambert is a feather in your cap, I have to imagine that BJ Green is like having a whole peacock on your head. Here’s a freshman walk-on that came out of nowhere, impressed from the first practice, and ends the season as the team’s sack leader. In all honestly, when you look at his body of work, are you truly surprised?

Robert Rodriguez: “So expectation is different from hope. And I hoped that he would have this type of year. He is a great kid with a great skill set. The only thing period that he’s lacking is size. That’s it. But everything else, he checks the box, and he’s a great kid to be around. Teammates love him; coaches love him. He’s got team captain material if he just continues to be who he is at the end of this whole thing.

“But the thing about it is, so you hope he has the year that he had, but you never expected it. And then we had to be careful. We couldn’t just throw him out there to the wolves and say, ‘go, you’re going to play every play.’ We had to spoon-feed, and we had to make sure that he was out there in situations that were advantageous to him, and we did a really good job of that. I’m proud of that. I’m proud that we not just encouraged him and put him in those positions but that we protected him. That’s our job as coaches, and that’s a harder aspect of this job than people realize, and that we were able to get that done is really a source of pride for me. And all the rest is the kid being a great kid, the kid being gifted and skilled.

“And last but not least, that kid having a winner’s mentality. He goes out there, and I’m telling you he is the only person on the field that doesn’t know that BJ Green is a little dude is BJ Green. He goes out there, and he thinks that he could knock out anybody. He’s really got a Mike Tyson mentality, where he’s going to go out there, and he’s going to knock you out. He isn’t afraid of nobody. He can’t wait to get on the field. BJ Green’s that type of player who makes it makes the team better, but he also makes you a better football coach.”

DevilsDigest: TJ Pesefea was another reserve who I thought shined in the vast majority of his game day snaps. Are you pleased with his development from last year?

Robert Rodriguez: “He did take a step in the right direction. TJ became a father, which is a big step in his life. To watch him mature as a man. It’s been a lot of fun. And that’s one of the things we want to develop in this room, not just having kids who are going to be dogs on the field but also having great men who will be good husbands and good fathers. TJ is going to be a great dad, and you can see him coming into his own as a person. I really do like the progress that he made, but he’s still got to make a big jump. There’s a lot of production leaving with DJ (Davidson), and TJ is going to be one of those guys who will be asked to pick up that slack, and he’s capable of it. And the things that hold him back - he’s aware of them. So we have to address it and attack it. If he keeps on taking steps in the right direction, we’re really going to like we get at the end of the day.

“I’m proud because when I got here, he was one of the redheaded stepchildren and the previous regime was not really high on him. But to be honest with you, he wasn’t really high on himself. And with some of these guys, you got to watch out what you say to these players because there’s a difference between coaching and just taking your day out on these guys. The kid was like a whipped puppy man, and to watch him come back, start feeling confident in who he is. And first of all, it’s helping him realize what he is and that there is worth, there’s value to him. He is a good player and a good dude. It helped him realize that, and then to watch him take it and run with it has been a great thing. I’m proud of TJ, and I’m hoping that he continues in that right direction.”

On Travez Moore: "I'm not worried about Vez, because great athletes bounce back. He's gonna do that." (Sun Devil Athletics Photo)

DevilsDigest: When you look at some of the best additions you have on the defensive line, I put “additions” in quotation marks; these are two players that haven’t played the whole season or played just a few games. Let’s start with Travez Moore, and before he got injured, did you feel as if he was genuinely progressing at the rate that you wanted him to? And how do you expect him to bounce back being out so long with a knee injury?

Robert Rodriguez: “We’re still working through that injury. And for him, it’s just getting back on the bike and seeing him pedal, watching him do football movements. I’m not worried about Vez because great athletes bounce back. He’s going to do that. But Vez needs to make sure that he’s right in the mind, in the heart, and in the spirit and all of those things. If he’s focused and detailed, Vez will do a heck of a job. He loves football, and he wants to win. The problem is sometimes they’re not taught the right way to win, and because of that, he wastes a lot of energy on things that are hurting him instead of helping him. If we can just weed all that stuff out of him, and to have Vez just be Vez, be jovial, hardworking, intense, focused on the details of the position like we finally got to…we did eliminate the bad stuff that came with it, and we were on that track, and then he got injured. I’m really disappointed that happened, but I hope it becomes a blessing that he’s a year wiser.

“And that now this is his final season, the last opportunity to put it all together that he finally does it. There’s a chance he might not have put it all together last year. This added time. This added year of maturity. That’s added perspective. I hope he’s going to come out here and light it on fire, be a great teammate and go out there and really just do his job every play, and that’ll be good enough.”

O Jermyane Lole: "He's still working through his (triceps) injury he’s not all the way out of the woods. And so we got to be smart with what we do with him." (AP Photo)