Published Nov 2, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State postgame analysis
circle avatar
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
Publisher
Twitter
@DevilsDigest

STILLWATER, Okla. - The Sun Devils flipped the usual narrative of their road performances and produced a well-rounded effort that now told a different story about a contest away from Tempe. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the 42-21 win over the Cowboys

