DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State postgame analysis

STILLWATER, Okla. - The Sun Devils flipped the usual narrative of their road performances and produced a well-rounded effort that now told a different story about a contest away from Tempe. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the 42-21 win over the Cowboys

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!