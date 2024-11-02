DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State postgame analysis

in other news
2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State
On Saturday, ASU will be wearing a maroon helmet, white jersey, and maroon pant uniform combination.
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup
DevilsDigest TV: Bobby Hurley talks about rebounding from the loss to Duke
DevilsDigest TV: Bobby Hurley talks about rebounding from the loss to Duke
QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Oklahoma State contest
QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Saturday
STILLWATER, Okla. - The Sun Devils flipped the usual narrative of their road performances and produced a well-rounded effort that now told a different story about a contest away from Tempe. Justin LaCertosa and I break down the 42-21 win over the Cowboys
