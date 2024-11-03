DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Game Highlights

Advertisement

in other news

Hurley still undecided starting lineup for Sun Devils’ season opener

Hurley still undecided starting lineup for Sun Devils’ season opener

QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Saturday

 • Jake Sloan
2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State

2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State

On Saturday, ASU will be wearing a maroon helmet, white jersey, and maroon pant uniform combination.

 • Cole Streeper
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
DevilsDigest TV: Bobby Hurley talks about rebounding from the loss to Duke

DevilsDigest TV: Bobby Hurley talks about rebounding from the loss to Duke

DevilsDigest TV: Bobby Hurley talks about rebounding from the loss to Duke

 • Ryan Myers
QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Oklahoma State contest

QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Oklahoma State contest

QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Saturday

 • Jake Sloan

in other news

Hurley still undecided starting lineup for Sun Devils’ season opener

Hurley still undecided starting lineup for Sun Devils’ season opener

QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Saturday

 • Jake Sloan
2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State

2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State

On Saturday, ASU will be wearing a maroon helmet, white jersey, and maroon pant uniform combination.

 • Cole Streeper
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
Advertisement
Published Nov 3, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Game Highlights
Justin LaCertosa
Videographer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Arizona State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement