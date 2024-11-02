Advertisement
2024 Uniformity – Week 10: Maroon Theme for Sun Devils at Oklahoma State
On Saturday, ASU will be wearing a maroon helmet, white jersey, and maroon pant uniform combination.
• Cole Streeper
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators talk Oklahoma State matchup
• DevilsDigest.com Staff
DevilsDigest TV: Bobby Hurley talks about rebounding from the loss to Duke
DevilsDigest TV: Bobby Hurley talks about rebounding from the loss to Duke
• Ryan Myers
QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Oklahoma State contest
QB Sam Leavitt back as the Sun Devils’ starter for Saturday
• Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 42-21 win over Oklahoma St
