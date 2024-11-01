DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Matchup Preview

in other news
Sun Devils strive toward bigger goals than eclipsing preseason expectations
Know Your Foe: Oklahoma State
OStateIllustrated Publisher Jeff Johnson details ASU's upcoming opponent
Mending road struggles drive Oklahoma State game prep
The burden of proof still lies on ASU to win a Big 12 road game, but are they facing an ideal opportunity to do so when they travel to meet a struggling Oklahoma State team? Justin LaCertosa and I analyze Saturday's contest.
