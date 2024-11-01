Advertisement

Sun Devils strive toward bigger goals than eclipsing preseason expectations

Sun Devils strive toward bigger goals than eclipsing preseason expectations

Sun Devils strive toward bigger goals than eclipsing preseason expectations

 • Jake Sloan
Tuesday’s Practice Report

Tuesday’s Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
Know Your Foe: Oklahoma State

Know Your Foe: Oklahoma State

OStateIllustrated Publisher Jeff Johnson details ASU's upcoming opponent

Premium content
 • Hod Rabino
Mending road struggles drive Oklahoma State game prep

Mending road struggles drive Oklahoma State game prep

Mending road struggles drives Oklahoma State game prep

 • Ryan Myers
Hurley’s Homecoming spoiled by exhibition game blowout loss

Hurley’s Homecoming spoiled by exhibition game blowout loss

ASU routed by Duke 103-47

 • Jake Sloan

Published Nov 1, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Oklahoma State Matchup Preview
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
@DevilsDigest

The burden of proof still lies on ASU to win a Big 12 road game, but are they facing an ideal opportunity to do so when they travel to meet a struggling Oklahoma State team? Justin LaCertosa and I analyze Saturday's contest.


