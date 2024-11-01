Oklahoma State Preview

Does a team who lost five games in a row and is still winless in conference play present the weakest Big 12 opponent ASU has faced to date, or a team very capable of breaking that streak during their homecoming game? Joe Healey examines ASU's Saturday road opponent









Oklahoma State Offense









Yet another seventh-year senior quarterback that ASU will face in 2024, Alan Bowman, began his career at Texas Tech from 2018-20, then transferred to Michigan for 2021-22 before relocating yet again to Oklahoma State prior to last season.









A player with 10,886 career passing yards with 82 total touchdowns, this season, Bowman has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,097 yards (262.13 per game) with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has four games this season with more than 300 passing yards, but in his last five outings – all losses for OSU – he’s tossed eight interceptions to just six touchdowns.









Bowman, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick in 2023, has started seven of eight games this year, with Garret Rangel having started the Oct. 18 loss at BYU. That start for Rangel was a result of Bowman having been benched; so though Bowman’s numbers are solid, there has been a bit of a quarterback quandary in Stillwater this season.









One of the more surprising disappointments this season in terms of an individual player failing to live up to expectations is Cowboy running back Ollie Gordon. Last season, he won the Doak Walker Award and was a Unanimous All-American in 2023 after he rushed for 1,732 yards with 21 rushing touchdowns, 330 receiving yards, and a touchdown catch.









This season, the 2023 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and First-Team All-Big 12 selection has just 568 yards on 135 carries (4.2 avg.) with eight touchdowns along with 22 catches for 123 yards and a score.









He has two 100-yard rushing outings on the year but also has four games in which he rushed for 50 yards or fewer. Last season, Gordon, who finished seventh in the Heisman voting, had nine 100-yard games, including a 271-yard effort and a 282-yard game.









Year-over-year, Gordon’s rushing yardage per game has dropped from 123.71 in 2023 to 71.00 yards per game in 2024, while his yards per carry average has dipped from 6.1 last year to 4.2 this season.









Brennan Presley, De’Zhuan Stribling, and Rashod Owens are slated to be the team’s starting trio of receivers. This group has started all eight games together with the exception of Stribling missing a start last week.









Presley, a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection last year, has team-highs of 56 receptions and six touchdowns and ranks second on the squad with 563 receiving yards.









Stribling leads the team with 571 receiving yards and ranks second on the team with 31 receptions and four touchdown catches. Owens, an honorable mention all-conference pick last season, ranks third on the team with 24 catches for 373 yards with three touchdowns.









At tight end, multiple options are listed including Josh Ford, Tyler Foster and Quinton Stewart. Ford has four starts this season, and Foster has two.









Statistically, Ford has nine receptions for 66 yards with a touchdown, Foster has three catches for 19 yards, while Stewart has not yet registered a reception this season.









On the offensive line, Dalton Cooper or former ASU transfer Isaia Glass will fill the left tackle spot. Cole Birmingham will guard the left guard, Joe Michalski will center, Preston Wilson will guard the right guard, and Jake Springfield will tackle the right tackle.













Glass has started six of eight games this season – two at left tackle and four at right tackle – while Cooper, an honorable mention all-conference choice last year, has started six games at left tackle, and Springfield has four starts at right tackle. Birmingham, Michalski and Wilson have each started all eight games at their positions.









Last season, Michalski and Springfield were Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selections.









Oklahoma State Offense Summary













Statistically, Oklahoma State is tied with conference foe Texas Tech for 19th nationally in passing offense (288.1) but only 115th in rushing offense (111.2)—a mind-boggling statistic given that Ollie Gordon is still in the program.













The Cowboys are also tied for 33rd in the country in red zone offense (.903), 49th nationally in scoring offense (30.5), 65th in total offense (399.4), and 84th in third-down offense (.386).













Though Gordon entered the year as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, in an odd turn of fate, entering this game, the smart strategy from ASU’s defensive perspective is to work to limit the passing opportunities for the OSU offense and push them into rushing situations.