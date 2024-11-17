Advertisement
Published Nov 17, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Kansas State postgame analysis
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
A dream season resoundingly defying the preseason odds continues for the Sun Devils, who upset No. 16 Kansas State on the road 24-14. Justin LaCertosa and I examine the aspects that contributed to this victory

