Published Nov 15, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: ASU versus GCU postgame analysis
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
The 24-25 campaign may still be in its infancy, but early season warning signs are becoming increasingly distant memories in light of ASU's recent play. Justin LaCertosa and I analyze Thursday's 87-76 win over GCU.




