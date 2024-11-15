Kansas State Preview

Saturday's contest in Manhattan presents ASU's toughest road game this season since No. 16 Kansas State has plenty of weapons in its arsenal. Let’s examine ASU's upcoming opponent.









Kansas State Offense













Following the transfer of Second-Team All-Big 12 quarterback Will Howard to Ohio State this past offseason, Kansas State needed a replacement at QB1 and found a skilled athlete in true sophomore Avery Johnson.













Last season, Johnson showed quite a bit of promise behind Howard as he threw for 479 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 296 net rushing yards with seven scores. In all, Johnson appeared in eight games with two starts as a true freshman in 2023.













In 2024, as the team’s full-time starter, Johnson has emerged as one of the more dynamic young quarterbacks in the Big 12. He’s completed 60.96% of his passes for an average of 210.22 passing yards per game, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, along with 391 net rushing yards with four touchdowns.













Johnson has three games this year with at least 250 passing yards, including a college career-high of 298 against West Virginia. He’s also rushed for at least 60 yards on four occasions, including a college career-best 110 against Arizona.













As a runner, Johnson ranks second among Big-12 quarterbacks in rushing yards and is tied for third in rushing touchdowns among Big-12 quarterbacks.













In what seems like a broken record statement in the Big 12, ASU will again face a nationally elite running back at Kansas State, this time in the form of DJ Giddens.













Giddens, a 6-1 212-pound redshirt junior who has spent his whole college career with K-State, almost assuredly will surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season on Saturday as he’s accumulated 995 yards on 162 carries (6.1 avg.) with five touchdowns in nine games.













He has five 100-yard games this season, but his last outing was his poorest in nearly a full year, as he totaled just 50 yards on 17 carries against Houston on Nov. 2. The last time Giddens had below 50 rushing yards in a game was his 22 yards on nine carries against Texas on Nov. 4, 2023.













Statistically, on a national scale, Giddens ranks 12th in both all-purpose yardage per game (134.22) and rushing yards per game (110.6) and 22nd in rushing yards per carry (6.14).













Giddens, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick last year after rushing for 1,226 yards with 10 touchdowns, is also a bit of a threat as a pass-catcher as he ranks third on the team with 17 catches for 213 yards, including one touchdown catch.













Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards has also been a dynamic playmaker at running back. He’s rushed for 340 yards on 50 carries (6.8 avg.) with three touchdowns, ties for third on the team with 17 catches, and has 106 yards with a score.













After putting together one of the best freshmen receiving seasons in program history last year, sophomore Jayce Brown leads Kansas State with 33 receptions for 604 yards and shares the team-high with three touchdown catches.













Brown had a college career-high 121 receiving yards with two touchdowns earlier this year against Colorado and collected a combined 184 receiving yards in his two most recent games. His 18.30-yards per catch average is the best in the Big 12 among players with at least 30 receptions on the year, of which there are 27 so far in the conference.













Keagan Johnson, who transferred to Kansas State from Iowa prior to last season, is second on the team with 27 receptions for 340 yards and a score.













Dante Cephas, a former Penn State and Kent State transfer, is also listed as a starting receiver for this weekend. He has six receptions for 55 yards this year.













Kansas State’s top tight ends are Garrett Oakley, who has 13 receptions for 119 yards with three scores, and Will Swanson, who has seven catches for 46 yards, including two touchdowns.













The K-State offensive line figures to feature former North Dakota transfer Easton Kilty at left tackle, Hadley Panzer at left guard, Sam Hecht at center, either Taylor Poitier or Andrew Leingang at right guard, and Carver Willis, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection last year, at right tackle.













The group, which consists of Kilty, Panzer, Hecht, Poitier, and Willis, have started together in every game this year, with the exception of one start made by Leingang at right tackle in place of Willis.













Kansas State Offense Summary













On the national level, the Wildcats rank seventh in team rushing yards per carry (5.80), ninth in red zone offense (.938), 19th in rushing offense (208.3), tied for 20th in team tackles for loss allowed per game (4.00), tied for 21st in sacks allowed per game (1.11), tied for 35th in turnovers lost (10), 40th in total offense (422.6), tied for 43rd in scoring offense (31.2), tied for 65th nationally in third-down offense (.405) and 77th in pass offense (214.2).













Naturally, the key for the Arizona State defense is to minimize the run game for the Wildcats – not just Giddens, but also Johnson and Edwards – and place as much of the game as possible onto Johnson’s throwing arm.